Mainframe Application Developer at Accenture – Gauteng Midrand

Main Responsibilities/Tasks:
- To efficiently code, debug and unit test simple to moderate to complex programs. This includes new development and / or modifications to existing programs on a Supply Chain system;
- Compile designs for simple to moderate to complex programs;
- To investigate user requests in order to determine and correct root cause of incidents;
- Assist business / system analyst with definition and analysis of enhancements and new developments;
- Work with users to define program and system requirements as required;
- Prepare complete system documentation in the design, programming, testing and release phases of the system development life cycle; and
- Provide documentation support to project team, including maintenance of technical documentation, user manuals, and training materials.
General and administrative tasks
- Submit weekly status report to team leader in agreed format;
- Perform tasks according to project standards and procedures and within pre-defined timelines;
- Work effectively as part of a team and seek to support the team’s goals;
- Deliver the required deliverables as per applicable task assigned;
- Oral and written communication to supervisor/team leader;
- Work according to the-minute rule when solving problems, i.e. a problem is not solved within 15 minutes the supervisor should be involved to provide guidelines;
- Problems should be identified and escalated to the supervisor with sufficient lead-time to avert crises, this includes communication when the target date is not met or when the risk of not meeting the target date exists;
- Identify changes in scope or work effort that could result in budgetary overrun or the missing of delivery dates;
- Broaden own technical, functional (Supply Chain Management and Asset Management) and industry (Government) skill base;
- Engage in formal or informal knowledge transfer;
- Perform related work as per Client’s IT and Operations Standards; and
- Adhere to project standards and procedures.
Other Features of the Job (e.g., location, traveling, shift hours, etc.):
- Professionalism
- Open plan office
- Overtime when required
Knowledge and Skills:
- Good programming and analytical skills, with working knowledge of Mainframe languages (e.g. Natural and/or Natural Construct with Adabas or DB2 as database).
- Documentation delivery and interpretation skills;
- Good oral and written communication skills;
- Time Management and Project Reporting;
- Quality Management principles;
- A good understanding of the System Development Life Cycle;
- Innovative, dedicated and committed to achieving results; and
- Self-motivated and able to adapt quickly.
Qualifications
- Matric and relevant industry related tertiary qualification;
- Minimum 2 years working experience in Natural, Construct and Adabas and/or Microsoft .NET framework
- Must be a South African Citizen;
- Prior LOGIS functional and technical knowledge will be beneficial
- Experience in Supply Chain Management an advantage.