Mid Software Developer at Accenture – Gauteng Midrand

Are you ready to be part of a transformational journey that will reshape the digital landscape of Africa? A leading Pan-African telecommunications company is launching a groundbreaking Software Engineering Centre of Excellence (COE); dedicated to building future-focused digital products designed to empower and revolutionize the continent. This is your opportunity to join an innovative team within an inclusive workplace culture, enhance your skills, and advance your career at the forefront of technological advancement as we accelerate towards a brighter, more connected future for Africa

We are looking for a Mid-Level Software Developer who will collaborate closely with the Senior Developer to oversee both front-end and back-end development processes, bringing solutions from conception to final product in alignment with business requirements. This role entails implementing and supervising the design, development, and maintenance of fully operational platforms.

Key responsibilities include:

Collaborate within a Software Development team, following Agile development methodologies.

Engage with Project Management and solution architects to estimate and scope out projects.

Partner with the Creative team during planning, discovery, and production phases.

Collaborate with both front-end and back-end development teams to create and optimize solutions.

Enhance code for optimal performance.

Comment code and produce documentation to industry standards as required.

Develop code to high standards while embracing industry-accepted architecture and design pattern techniques and methodologies (e.g., MVC, SOA, OOP, DI, etc.).

Define and develop APIs.

Contribute to the analysis and design of software products and tools.

Evaluate and provide insights on technical feasibility.

Create high-quality prototypes for a clearer understanding of UI designs.

Test and confirm software meets the needs of intended audiences.

Recommend and implement enhancements and improvements.

Adhere to formal Software Engineering best practices.

Mentor and guide team members.

Monitor and measure customer experience and KPIs.

Provide periodic progress reports to management and customers.

Skills & experience are we looking for includes:

Minimum of 5 years of experience in building Applications.

Minimum of 4 years of experience with React and/or Angular.

Solid understanding of Object-Oriented Programming (OOP) concepts.

Proficient hands-on knowledge of HTML5, CSS3, ES6 .

Thorough understanding of the React Virtual DOM, JSX, and API.

Hands-on experience with REST APIs, GraphQL, and WebSocket.

Experience with a State-management framework like Redux (with middleware) or MobX.

Understanding of cloud-based technologies, Azure, SQL, and relational databases, SOAP and REST Web-Services, JSON, XML, MSAL.

Comfortable with concepts like Container/Presentation components, Higher Order Components.

Experience with UI libraries like Material-UI, Semantic UI, Bootstrap, or similar.

Good grasp of CSS in JS, also known as scoped-css or Styled Components.

Proficient in unit testing with Karma Mocha or Jest.

Experience working with frontend build systems and automating tasks using Grunt/Gulp.

Familiarity with MVC frameworks (Backbone.js, or similar) and knowledge of common JavaScript design patterns is a plus.

Experience working with server-side JavaScript frameworks based on Node.js.

Exposure to Style Guides, Atomic Design.

Exposure to Scrum and Agile methodologies.

The team will be based in Johannesburg, Gauteng-South Africa, following a hybrid working model.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance public services-creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent and innovation led company with 738,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability.

We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes through our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Accenture Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients succeed and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at [URL Removed]

Next Steps

If this sounds like the ideal role, career and company for you, click below to apply.

To learn more about life @AccentureSouthAfrica, follow us on social media and keep up with our latest news.

Accenture South Africa: LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Qualifications

Relevant bachelors degree or equivalent experience.

Learn more/Apply for this position