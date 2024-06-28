Mobile App Developer (Flutter)

Position: Mobile App Developer (Flutter)

Responsibilities:

Develop and deploy scalable mobile applications using Flutter throughout the software development lifecycle.

Collaborate with product managers, designers, and stakeholders to gather requirements and define project scope.

Ensure mobile app performance and responsiveness by developing both front-end and back-end components.

Write clean, modular, and maintainable code adhering to industry best practices.

Conduct thorough testing and debugging to identify and resolve issues promptly.

Stay updated with latest mobile app development technologies and methodologies.

Work in an Agile environment, participating in sprint planning, stand-ups, and retrospectives.

Participate in code reviews to maintain code quality and provide feedback.

Stay informed about industry trends, suggesting improvements to projects and processes.

Mentor junior team members to foster a positive learning environment.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or related fields, or equivalent practical experience.

Proven experience (2+ years) as a Mobile App Developer with verifiable experience in developing mobile applications using Dart, Flutter, React Native, or similar frameworks.

Strong understanding of mobile development technologies such as Flutter, along with proficiency in Android & IOS development.

Familiarity with back-end technologies such as Firebase, .NET Core, Node.js, or Golang, and experience with relevant frameworks.

Experience with database management systems like MsSQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, or similar.

Proficiency with version control systems like Git and collaborative development workflows.

Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment.

Strong communication and teamwork skills, with the ability to explain technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.

Why Join Our Client:

Join a dynamic and growing organization that values creativity and innovation in mobile app development.

Opportunities for career advancement and skill development in cutting-edge technologies.

Enjoy a collaborative and friendly work environment that promotes learning and growth.

Competitive salary and benefits package with a hybrid work policy offering flexibility.

Desired Skills:

Golang

Flutter

React Native

