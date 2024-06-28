Mobile App Developer (Flutter) – Gauteng Braamfontein

Jun 28, 2024

Position: Mobile App Developer (Flutter)

Responsibilities:

  • Develop and deploy scalable mobile applications using Flutter throughout the software development lifecycle.
  • Collaborate with product managers, designers, and stakeholders to gather requirements and define project scope.
  • Ensure mobile app performance and responsiveness by developing both front-end and back-end components.
  • Write clean, modular, and maintainable code adhering to industry best practices.
  • Conduct thorough testing and debugging to identify and resolve issues promptly.
  • Stay updated with latest mobile app development technologies and methodologies.
  • Work in an Agile environment, participating in sprint planning, stand-ups, and retrospectives.
  • Participate in code reviews to maintain code quality and provide feedback.
  • Stay informed about industry trends, suggesting improvements to projects and processes.
  • Mentor junior team members to foster a positive learning environment.

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or related fields, or equivalent practical experience.
  • Proven experience (2+ years) as a Mobile App Developer with verifiable experience in developing mobile applications using Dart, Flutter, React Native, or similar frameworks.
  • Strong understanding of mobile development technologies such as Flutter, along with proficiency in Android & IOS development.
  • Familiarity with back-end technologies such as Firebase, .NET Core, Node.js, or Golang, and experience with relevant frameworks.
  • Experience with database management systems like MsSQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, or similar.
  • Proficiency with version control systems like Git and collaborative development workflows.
  • Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment.
  • Strong communication and teamwork skills, with the ability to explain technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.

Why Join Our Client:

  • Join a dynamic and growing organization that values creativity and innovation in mobile app development.
  • Opportunities for career advancement and skill development in cutting-edge technologies.
  • Enjoy a collaborative and friendly work environment that promotes learning and growth.
  • Competitive salary and benefits package with a hybrid work policy offering flexibility.

Desired Skills:

  • Dart
  • Flutter
  • Golang

