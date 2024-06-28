Position: Mobile App Developer (Flutter)
Responsibilities:
- Develop and deploy scalable mobile applications using Flutter throughout the software development lifecycle.
- Collaborate with product managers, designers, and stakeholders to gather requirements and define project scope.
- Ensure mobile app performance and responsiveness by developing both front-end and back-end components.
- Write clean, modular, and maintainable code adhering to industry best practices.
- Conduct thorough testing and debugging to identify and resolve issues promptly.
- Stay updated with latest mobile app development technologies and methodologies.
- Work in an Agile environment, participating in sprint planning, stand-ups, and retrospectives.
- Participate in code reviews to maintain code quality and provide feedback.
- Stay informed about industry trends, suggesting improvements to projects and processes.
- Mentor junior team members to foster a positive learning environment.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or related fields, or equivalent practical experience.
- Proven experience (2+ years) as a Mobile App Developer with verifiable experience in developing mobile applications using Dart, Flutter, React Native, or similar frameworks.
- Strong understanding of mobile development technologies such as Flutter, along with proficiency in Android & IOS development.
- Familiarity with back-end technologies such as Firebase, .NET Core, Node.js, or Golang, and experience with relevant frameworks.
- Experience with database management systems like MsSQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, or similar.
- Proficiency with version control systems like Git and collaborative development workflows.
- Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment.
- Strong communication and teamwork skills, with the ability to explain technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.
Why Join Our Client:
- Join a dynamic and growing organization that values creativity and innovation in mobile app development.
- Opportunities for career advancement and skill development in cutting-edge technologies.
- Enjoy a collaborative and friendly work environment that promotes learning and growth.
- Competitive salary and benefits package with a hybrid work policy offering flexibility.
Desired Skills:
- Dart
- Flutter
- Golang