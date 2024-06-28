Omnisient is a 2024 Microsoft Inclusion Changemaker finalist

Omnisient has been named a finalist of the Inclusion Changemaker 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award.

“We solve a massive problem for banks and insurers by enabling them to run AI on anonymised consumer data to predict behaviour and assess risk for millions of individuals when traditional credit bureau data is unavailable,” says Jon Jacobson, CEO of Omnisient.

“Being recognised at a global level for the positive impact our privacy-preserving data collaboration platform is having on society is a vote of confidence for technology being developed in Africa. As a South African fintech, we are incredibly proud to be one of only four companies recognised globally in this category by Microsoft.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognise Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honourees chosen from more than 4 700 nominations from more than 100 countries.

Omnisient was recognised for providing outstanding solutions and services in Social Impact: Inclusion Changemaker category.

The Inclusion Changemaker Partner of the Year Award recognises a partner organisation that excels at providing innovative and unique services or solutions based on Microsoft technologies that help customers solve challenges of diverse representation, economic access, digital inclusion, and/or accessibility.

Inclusion changemakers drive digital transformation to help enable more inclusive economic growth. Technology can unlock innovations toward a more inclusive and equitable world, leading to greater innovations for everyone, including the more than 1-billion people living with disabilities.

“Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” says Nicole Dezen, chief partner officer and corporate vice-president of Microsoft. “The momentum generated by numerous AI & Copilot announcements this year fuelled innovation from our partners, enabling groundbreaking services and solutions to customers. I am inspired by the capability and creativity in our partner ecosystem and this year’s winners beautifully demonstrate the best of what’s possible with AI and the Microsoft Cloud.”

The 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of MCAPS Start 2024 for Partners, our digital event on 10 and 11 July. Partners will receive recognition at MCAPS Start for Partners ahead of in person celebrations during the week of Microsoft Ignite in November.