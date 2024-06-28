Scrum Master at Accenture – Western Cape Cape Town

We are seeking an experienced Scrum Master to join our team. The Scrum Master will be responsible for facilitating Agile development practices and guiding the team towards successful delivery of products. The ideal candidate will have strong leadership and communication skills, as well as experience in Agile methodology and software development practices. Ideally, the Scrum Master should also have experience in the agile framework SAFe ®. Typically, most teams work in cross-functional teams (front-end development, user interface design and quality management) between 6 and 12 people.

Responsibilities (include but not limited to):

Facilitate Agile ceremonies including sprint planning, daily stand-ups, sprint reviews and retrospectives

Ensure the team is following Agile development practices and principles

Remove impediments and distractions that prevent the team from achieving their goals

Encourage collaboration between team members and foster a culture of continuous improvement

Monitor team performance and report progress to stakeholders

Coach team members on Agile principles and best practices

Work with product owners to ensure the product backlog is prioritized and refined

Communicate effectively with stakeholders and management about progress and impediments

Qualifications

Requirements/Experience/Skill

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related field

Certified Scrum Master (CSM) or Professional Scrum Master (PSM) certification

2+ years of experience as a Scrum Master or similar role

Proven track record of successfully leading Agile projects and teams

Excellent communication and leadership skills

Strong problem-solving and conflict resolution skills

Knowledge of Agile frameworks such as Scrum, Kanban, etc.

Experience with Agile development tools such as JIRA, Trello, etc.

Preferred:

Experience in coaching and mentoring team members

Experience with DevOps practices and tools

Knowledge of software development languages and technologies

Experience with SAFe ® framework

