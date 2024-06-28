Senior Django Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

We are looking for an innovator with a strong background in Django and Python, let us know if you are interested!

Key Requirements

8 to 10 years’ senior development experience

Degree candidates take first preference

Experience in software development including familiarity with CI/CD and Git/version control

Experience working with Python and a web framework such as Django or Ruby on Rails

Basic knowledge of Linux server maintenance and at least one cloud platform

A solid understanding of database technologies

Desired Skills:

Python

Django

Ruby on Rails

Linux

