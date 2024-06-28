Senior Java Developer

Leading Corporate and Investment Bank seeks an experienced FULL STACK DEVELOPER – JAVA & ANGULAR

NB: this is a 4 day per week in the office role with the offices based in Sandton

Min of 5-10 years java experience.

Strong back end and front end development skills

Strong SQL skills, especially on MSSQL

Solid experience in the following technologies:

SOA

Microservices

Docker

Java

Angular

NodeJS

Bootstrap

Spring boot

Hibernate

Tomcat

Jboss

Nexus

Teamcity

Maven

Kafka

Experience with workflow tools like TIBCO AMX / Camundo an advantage

Experience with rules engines like Drools and advantage

Desired Skills:

Java

angular

SQL

Database

Learn more/Apply for this position