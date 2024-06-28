Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Sandown

Jun 28, 2024

Leading Corporate and Investment Bank seeks an experienced FULL STACK DEVELOPER – JAVA & ANGULAR
NB: this is a 4 day per week in the office role with the offices based in Sandton

  • Min of 5-10 years java experience.
  • Strong back end and front end development skills
  • Strong SQL skills, especially on MSSQL
  • Solid experience in the following technologies:
  • SOA
  • Microservices
  • Docker
  • Java
  • Angular
  • NodeJS
  • Bootstrap
  • Spring boot
  • Hibernate
  • Tomcat
  • Jboss
  • Nexus
  • Teamcity
  • Maven
  • Kafka
  • Experience with workflow tools like TIBCO AMX / Camundo an advantage
  • Experience with rules engines like Drools and advantage

