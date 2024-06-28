Senior Regional Support Technician LW – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Jun 28, 2024

Experience Requirements:

  • A minimum of 5 years of experience as a Support Technician

Technical Skills:

  1. Hardware Break-Fix Services
    • Diagnose and repair hardware issues for desktops, laptops, handheld devices, monitors, projectors, scanners, multifunctional printers, and other peripheral devices.

    • Conduct regular maintenance and troubleshooting to minimize downtime.

  2. Installation, Moves, Adds, Changes, and Decommissioning (IMACD) Services
    • Manage and execute the installation and configuration of IT hardware and software.

    • Handle the relocation of IT equipment and decommission obsolete devices as required.

    • Perform upgrades and modifications to hardware and software setups.

  3. Project Management and Delivery Services
    • Plan and oversee IT projects, ensuring timely and within-budget delivery.

    • Collaborate with stakeholders to define project scope, objectives, and deliverables.

    • Provide progress reports and manage project timelines effectively.

  4. Consulting Services
    • Offer expert advice on IT infrastructure, system upgrades, and network optimization.

    • Assess client needs and recommend tailored solutions to enhance their IT environment.

  5. Consumable Supply and Install Services
    • Manage the procurement and installation of IT consumables such as printer cartridges and other peripherals.

    • Ensure the availability and proper functioning of consumables to avoid operational interruptions.

  6. Account and Service Management
    • Provide ongoing account management and support services to ensure client satisfaction.

    • Maintain detailed records of service activities and client interactions.

    • Address service-related inquiries and resolve issues promptly.

Required Knowledge and Skills:

  • Proficient in servicing and supporting Lenovo, Dell, and Apple products.

  • Strong technical skills in troubleshooting and repairing hardware issues.

  • Familiarity with configuration management practices and tools.

Minimum Requirements:

Educational Requirements:

  • Matric

  • National Diploma / Degree in IT / A+ / N+

  • ITIL Foundation Certificate (Must have)

  • Lenovo, Dell, Apple certificates (must have at least 2 certificates)

  • Drivers & Vehicle

  • No Criminal, No Credit record

Desired Skills:

  • Desktop
  • Hardware
  • Support
  • Microsoft
  • Dell
  • Lenovo

