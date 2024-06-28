Senior Regional Support Technician LW

Experience Requirements:
- A minimum of 5 years of experience as a Support Technician
Technical Skills:
- Hardware Break-Fix Services
- Diagnose and repair hardware issues for desktops, laptops, handheld devices, monitors, projectors, scanners, multifunctional printers, and other peripheral devices.
- Conduct regular maintenance and troubleshooting to minimize downtime.
- Installation, Moves, Adds, Changes, and Decommissioning (IMACD) Services
- Manage and execute the installation and configuration of IT hardware and software.
- Handle the relocation of IT equipment and decommission obsolete devices as required.
- Perform upgrades and modifications to hardware and software setups.
- Project Management and Delivery Services
- Plan and oversee IT projects, ensuring timely and within-budget delivery.
- Collaborate with stakeholders to define project scope, objectives, and deliverables.
- Provide progress reports and manage project timelines effectively.
- Consulting Services
- Offer expert advice on IT infrastructure, system upgrades, and network optimization.
- Assess client needs and recommend tailored solutions to enhance their IT environment.
- Consumable Supply and Install Services
- Manage the procurement and installation of IT consumables such as printer cartridges and other peripherals.
- Ensure the availability and proper functioning of consumables to avoid operational interruptions.
- Account and Service Management
- Provide ongoing account management and support services to ensure client satisfaction.
- Maintain detailed records of service activities and client interactions.
- Address service-related inquiries and resolve issues promptly.
Required Knowledge and Skills:
- Proficient in servicing and supporting Lenovo, Dell, and Apple products.
- Strong technical skills in troubleshooting and repairing hardware issues.
- Familiarity with configuration management practices and tools.
Minimum Requirements:
Educational Requirements:
- Matric
- National Diploma / Degree in IT / A+ / N+
- ITIL Foundation Certificate (Must have)
- Lenovo, Dell, Apple certificates (must have at least 2 certificates)
- Drivers & Vehicle
- No Criminal, No Credit record
Desired Skills:
- Desktop
- Hardware
- Support
- Microsoft
- Dell
- Lenovo