Snr Control Software Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A radio astronomy company is seeking a Senior Control Software Engineer to plan, implement, modify, administer, and evaluate Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) software and systems for a cutting-edge telescope. The ideal candidate should have extensive experience and deep understanding of Agile methodologies and DevOps processes. Proficiency in Python, Git, Test-Driven Development, Test Automation, and Continuous Integration is required. Qualifications include a BTech with 13 years of full-time experience in a software engineering environment, preferably in an engineering development project with a strong focus on control systems software development, or BEng/MTech with 9 years of full-time experience in a software engineering environment, preferably in an engineering development project with a strong focus on control systems software development, or MEng with 7 years of full-time experience in a software engineering environment.

DUTIES:

Development and maintenance of the telescope operational software

Assist in systems engineering documentation refinement

Support users, operators, as well as the implementation of releases, system changes and fixes.

Establish and maintain working relationships with members of other teams within the organization.

Work with other Software Team members to respond to inter-team issues.

Participate in project management and activity management activities

Attend relevant training/courses to gain experience and improved knowledge.

Research new technologies, methods or approaches, with the purpose of utilizing them within the organization.

Participate in innovation and technology development initiatives.

Mentor and educate more junior engineers as and when required

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications:

MEng with 7 years of full-time experience in a software engineering environment, preferably in an engineering development project environment with a strong control systems software development focus, or

PhD with 5 years of full-time experience in a software engineering environment, preferably in an engineering development project environment with a strong control systems software development focus

Experience in Python or C/C++ programming, including development, testing, deployment, commissioning, release, and support of projects

Specialization or leadership in one or more required job knowledge areas

Knowledge:

Experience in programming in Python

Experience in developing SCADA, control systems, and PLC development

Experience with control systems frameworks, e.g., TANGO toolkit, including TANGO device development and client-side tools, or comparable toolkits

Software development, including database development, real-time sensor messaging management, behavior-driven development

Computer and environment setup and configuration, including the use of containers, Kubernetes, Gherkin, etc.

Practical experience configuring instrumentation, integrating and commissioning control systems, and operator training

Willingness to transition between system development and system support and operations team

Skills/Competencies/Abilities:

Extreme Importance/Essential:

Control systems software engineering and development

IT and information systems analysis, design, implementation, integration, delivery, and operations

Agile approaches to systems development

IT systems architecture concepts

Understanding of DevOps processes

Data curation, transfer, management, archival, and governance

IT services, operations, and support management

Risk management

ATTRIBUTES:

Passion for Excellence

World-class service

People-centered

Respect

Integrity and Ethics

Accountability

