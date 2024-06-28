Vertiv adds direct expansion cooling unit

Vertiv has introduced the Vertiv Liebert PDX-PAM direct expansion perimeter units with low global warming potential (GWP) and non-flammable R513A refrigerant.

Available now in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the system is designed to operate with an eco-friendly refrigerant (as compared to legacy refrigerants) to enable increased efficiency, reliability and maximum flexibility of installation.

Liebert PDX-PAM allows data centre owners to comply with the EU F-Gas Regulation 2024/573 and enables their pressing sustainability goals. The non-flammable R513A refrigerant provides up to a 70% GWP reduction when compared to the traditional R410A, without compromising safety or reliability. No additional safety devices are required, as is the case for units using flammable refrigerants, enabling reduced installation costs and capex.

“In an era where efficiency and reliability are paramount, we recognise the urgent need for eco-friendly alternatives to stay ahead of regulatory requirements and provide our customers with state-of-the-art innovations,” says Karsten Winther, president for Vertiv in Europe, Middle East and Africa. “With this new solution, we’re not just addressing our customers’ current sustainability objectives; we’re actively innovating and advancing the future of cooling technology and setting new heights for efficiency and reliability.”

Liebert PDX-PAM is available from 10kW to 80kW with a wide range of airflow configurations, options and accessories, making the unit adaptable to various installation needs, from small to medium data centres including edge computing applications, UPS and battery rooms.

In conjunction with the Liebert PDX-PAM units, a wide choice of cooling solutions is available for managing heat rejection externally, depending on the specific system configuration.