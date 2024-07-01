Angular Developer

Leading Corporate and Investment Bank seeks an experienced FRONT END DEVELOPER – ANGULAR
NB: this is a 4 day per week in the office role with the offices based in Sandton
- Very strong UI development skills (Minimum 5 years’ experience)
Solid experience in the following technologies:
- Angular (2+)
- Angular material
- Bootstrap
- NodeJS
- NX (mono repo, shared libs etc)
Experience in the below will be advantageous for the candidate:
- Good understanding of MicroServices
- Understanding of Micro Frontends
- Kubernetes
- Openshift
- UX design
- Nexus
- Teamcity
- Maven
- Git (git-flow)
- Spring Boot
- JPA
- Docker
- SQL skills (MS SqlServer, Postgres etc)
Desired Skills:
- angular
- microservices