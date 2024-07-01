Angular Developer

Leading Corporate and Investment Bank seeks an experienced FRONT END DEVELOPER – ANGULAR
NB: this is a 4 day per week in the office role with the offices based in Sandton

  • Very strong UI development skills (Minimum 5 years’ experience)

Solid experience in the following technologies:

  • Angular (2+)
  • Angular material
  • Bootstrap
  • NodeJS
  • NX (mono repo, shared libs etc)

Experience in the below will be advantageous for the candidate:

  • Good understanding of MicroServices
  • Understanding of Micro Frontends
  • Kubernetes
  • Openshift
  • UX design
  • Nexus
  • Teamcity
  • Maven
  • Git (git-flow)
  • Spring Boot
  • JPA
  • Docker
  • SQL skills (MS SqlServer, Postgres etc)

