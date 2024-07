Angular Developer – Gauteng Sandown

Leading Corporate and Investment Bank seeks an experienced FRONT END DEVELOPER – ANGULAR

NB: this is a 4 day per week in the office role with the offices based in Sandton

Very strong UI development skills (Minimum 5 years’ experience)

Solid experience in the following technologies:

Angular (2+)

Angular material

Bootstrap

NodeJS

NX (mono repo, shared libs etc)

Experience in the below will be advantageous for the candidate:

Good understanding of MicroServices

Understanding of Micro Frontends

Kubernetes

Openshift

UX design

Nexus

Teamcity

Maven

Git (git-flow)

Spring Boot

JPA

Docker

SQL skills (MS SqlServer, Postgres etc)

Desired Skills:

angular

microservices

Learn more/Apply for this position