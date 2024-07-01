Business Analyst Digital

Minimum Requirements

An appropriate university Degree with preference for a CA, BSc, BSc(Eng), BSc (Comp Science) or BCom (Informatics)

3 Years’ work experience within a retail or financial Industry

5 Years’ business analysis/business consulting experience

Lean and/or Six Sigma experience and accreditation advantageous

Responsibilities

Initiate and execute project establishment initiation activities

Gather and document business requirements

Analyse and document the changes required in system architecture

Ensure that the solution is tested and validated against the business requirements

Implement the solution and conduct a handover to operations

Manage the project through its lifecycle

Consult with IT Architects on the IT architecture to determine the required changes to existing architecture based on the business requirements

Ensure that the functional design document is completed by the identified solutions partner, whether internal or external, and is signed off by the relevant parties

Investigate and perform a business needs analysis, by interviewing the product or business process owners, to determine business requirements

Manage program/project teams to ensure program stays on schedule, on budget, and meets performance expectations

Conduct a project close-out workshop and collate the feedback for future efficiencies

Conduct an analysis on the project’s ROI, KPI improvement and / or Business Value increase and document the findings

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online and complete your registration on Ditto Hire (our application tracking system) to enable and protect you as a candidate to accept the new POPIA terms and conditions. This will then create your permanent profile with which you can apply for all jobs as advertised by AJ PERSONNEL. However, you may remove your profile from AJ PERSONNEL when you are no longer in the job market.

AJ Personnel is fully POPIA Compliant.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

Note our clients may expire jobs at their own discretion.

AJ PERSONNEL will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

If you have not received a response within two (2) weeks from applying, your application was most likely unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Budgeting

Business Analysis

Information Technology (IT)

Project Costing

Project Management

About The Employer:

Exciting career opportunity within the retail sector for a Business Analyst to facilitate the full life cycle of a strategic project via the transition value chain.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position