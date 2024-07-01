Business Analyst I Payments at IQbusiness

I

Desired Skills:

Elicitation

user stories

activity diagrams

sequence diagrams

uml diagrams

process flows

Process Mapping

JAD sessions

requirements gathering

functional specification

BRD

About The Employer:

IQbusiness is a leading management consulting firm.

Our Innovative Analysis Team is looking for a Business Analyst with a specialisation in Payments (Payments Subject Matter Experts – SMEs) to join us on a Contracting or Permanent basis for a specific project opportunity.

Knowledge of electronic, card and / or wholesale / high value payment streams is a requirement. Understanding of the National Payment System (NPS) and its developments, including modernisation, is also required.

Key Responsibilities and/or output areas include, but are not limited to:

– Must have 6 + years of experience as an all-round BA (data, process, systems and business analysis)

– Must have worked on payments related projects within banking or financial services

– Must have an understanding of the National Payments System (NPS)

– Experience in various project methods and principles (Agile, Waterfall, RUP)

– Ability to transfer requirement documentation into user stories and integrate it into the Agile space.

– Engagement across stakeholders and ability to run information-gathering sessions.

– Gather, interpret, and document requirements (business, functional and technical)

– Participate in the solution design process.

– Participate in (ensuring/enabling) data integrity, quality, and governance.

– Define the success criteria, document test cases, and provide support across the test environments.

– Analyse, deconstruct and map existing and new business processes.

– Align data sources, flows, storage, and reporting.

– Assistance on solution delivery on implementation and training.

Education Qualification:

– Matric

– University Qualification, Certificate or Diploma, aligned to relevant experience – Relevant Bachelors’ Degree / Diploma / recognised qualification from an accredited tertiary institution.

Skills:

– Formal or practical experience in the BABOK

– Multiple process notations

– Business Writing Skills

– Presentation and Facilitation Skills

– Data Modelling based on Entity Diagram Mapping

– Repository-Based Modelling tools i.e., ARIS

– Business Change Life Cycle

– System Development Life Cycle (Waterfall, Agile, RUP)

– Quality and Risk Management

– ACORD Framework, SOA, TOGAF, ARCHIMATE

– Experience with tools such as Confluence and Jira would be advantageous

Please Note:

As all IQbusiness roles require honesty in the handling of or access to cash, finances, financial systems, or confidential information; our recruitment process requires that the following background checks be completed: credit, criminal, ID, and qualification verification.

IQbusiness is committed to sustainable growth and transformation, we embrace diversity and employ previously disadvantaged individuals.

Learn more/Apply for this position