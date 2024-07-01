Data Analyst – Remote Remote

Data Analyst Opportunity | Pioneering Global Bank in Egypt

Location: New Cairo, Egypt

New Cairo, Egypt Model: Full-time in office (5 days a week)

Full-time in office (5 days a week) Salary: Market-related (in EGP)

Are you a skilled Data Analyst with a passion for designing and managing data solutions? If so, this opportunity is for you!

I am seeking a data analyst to join a bank with robust presence in the market and is dedicated to providing top-notch financial solutions and customer service. To be successful in this role, you will need to be a strong analytical thinker with the ability to translate complex data into actionable recommendations are essential.

Your day to day will comprise of collaborating with cross-functional teams, enabling data capabilities, promoting data standards, organizing data, performing statistical analyses, creating visualizations, and contributing to strategic initiatives.

Requirements:

Hands-on experience with SQL Server 2012 and above.

Proficiency in using data modelling tools like Erwin.

Proficiency in Data Warehousing and Data Mining techniques.

Experience with ETL tools, specifically SSIS.

Experience in designing data solutions for optimal performance, fault tolerance, and security.

Skilled in researching, analyzing, and promoting data standards for enterprise-wide adoption.

Expertise in monitoring and optimizing performance trends in data solutions.

Expertise in performance tuning for large data volumes and table partitioning.

Proven experience in designing and implementing data quality checks and management processes.

Ability to host and manage online databases for accessibility and reliability.

Proven experience in contributing to enterprise scheduling.

Experience in banking subject areas such as Customers, Deposits, Loans, Cards, and Wealth Management is a big PLUS!

If you are ready to change the space of banking in Egypt, then apply now!

Salt is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.

Desired Skills:

SQL Server (2012+)

Erwin data modeling

Data Warehousing

Data Mining

SSIS ETL

Enterprise scheduling

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension

Medical Insurance

Bonus

