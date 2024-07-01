Developer

Jul 1, 2024

  • Code enhancements.

  • Update code repository.

  • Deliver and update API repository.

  • Mobile development (IOS, Android).

  • Report writing (SAP BO, Smartsheet, ServiceNow).

  • Experience in developing custom forms, interfaces and workflows using ServiceNow forms and objects like Active Links, Filters Escalations.

  • Having strong AR Workflow debugging skills with the ability to troubleshoot application logs.

  • Expertise in Unix commands, shell scripts and SQL.

  • Experience in integration of two ServiceNow systems or integration of ServiceNow with a third-party system.

  • Experience in Java Script.

  • Strong understanding of REST API, SOAP, and web services.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming/configuration
  • Critical Thinking
  • Time Management

