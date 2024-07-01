Full Stack Developer

Jul 1, 2024

Hire Resolve is seeking an experienced Full Stack Developer to join our client’s dynamic team. We are looking for a mid to senior-level professional with a strong background in PHP, Laravel, React, Typescript, and [URL Removed] This is an exciting opportunity for a highly skilled developer to contribute to innovative projects, work within a collaborative environment, and help drive the success of our client’s tech initiatives.

Responsibilities:

  • Develop, test, and maintain various web applications utilizing the Laravel and [URL Removed] frameworks.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to convert project requirements into technical solutions and deliver new features.
  • Design and implement code that is efficient, scalable, and secure.
  • Conduct code reviews and ensure compliance with coding standards and best practices.
  • Maintain detailed documentation of code and project tasks, and contribute to technical specifications.

Requirements:

  • Extensive experience in PHP web development.
  • Proficient in Laravel v7+ framework and its ecosystem.
  • Strong expertise in React and Typescript.
  • Skilled in [URL Removed] and Tailwind CSS.
  • Solid understanding of hooks and state management solutions.
  • Comprehensive knowledge of both object-oriented and functional programming concepts.
  • Experienced with Eloquent ORM.
  • Proficient in Git version control.
  • Familiar with Docker.
  • Experienced with MySQL.
  • Knowledgeable in RESTful APIs and web services.
  • Understanding of SOLID and DRY principles.
  • Familiarity with design patterns.
  • Effective communication and collaboration skills.
  • Familiarity with JIRA and agile methodology is a plus.
  • Proven experience as a full stack developer with a minimum of 3 years in the field.
  • Strong understanding of web application security best practices.
  • A demonstrable portfolio of web applications is highly desirable.
  • Experience with Jenkins, Portainer, and Azure is a plus.

Benefits:

  • Company-wide pension scheme
  • Private health insurance
  • Complimentary gym membership
  • An extra half-day holiday on your birthday
  • Support for professional qualifications
  • Access to [URL Removed] for employee-only rewards
  • Personal life insurance
  • Generous holiday allowance

Contact Hire Resolve today.

  • You can also visit the Hire Resolve [Email Address Removed].com.

If you are suitable for this vacancy, we will contact you by phone within 7 days. If you are not suitable, we will reach out to you regarding any future opportunities that match your profile.

Desired Skills:

  • Full Stack Developer
  • Full Stack Developer
  • Full Stack Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position