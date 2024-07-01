Full Stack Developer

Hire Resolve is seeking an experienced Full Stack Developer to join our client’s dynamic team. We are looking for a mid to senior-level professional with a strong background in PHP, Laravel, React, Typescript, and [URL Removed] This is an exciting opportunity for a highly skilled developer to contribute to innovative projects, work within a collaborative environment, and help drive the success of our client’s tech initiatives.

Responsibilities:



Develop, test, and maintain various web applications utilizing the Laravel and [URL Removed] frameworks.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to convert project requirements into technical solutions and deliver new features.

Design and implement code that is efficient, scalable, and secure.

Conduct code reviews and ensure compliance with coding standards and best practices.

Maintain detailed documentation of code and project tasks, and contribute to technical specifications.

Requirements:



Extensive experience in PHP web development.

Proficient in Laravel v7+ framework and its ecosystem.

Strong expertise in React and Typescript.

Skilled in [URL Removed] and Tailwind CSS.

Solid understanding of hooks and state management solutions.

Comprehensive knowledge of both object-oriented and functional programming concepts.

Experienced with Eloquent ORM.

Proficient in Git version control.

Familiar with Docker.

Experienced with MySQL.

Knowledgeable in RESTful APIs and web services.

Understanding of SOLID and DRY principles.

Familiarity with design patterns.

Effective communication and collaboration skills.

Familiarity with JIRA and agile methodology is a plus.

Proven experience as a full stack developer with a minimum of 3 years in the field.

Strong understanding of web application security best practices.

A demonstrable portfolio of web applications is highly desirable.

Experience with Jenkins, Portainer, and Azure is a plus.

Benefits:



Company-wide pension scheme

Private health insurance

Complimentary gym membership

An extra half-day holiday on your birthday

Support for professional qualifications

Access to [URL Removed] for employee-only rewards

Personal life insurance

Generous holiday allowance

Desired Skills:

