Full-Stack Developer

Jul 1, 2024

We are seeking a talented Senior Full-Stack Developer with expertise in C# .NET, BI Development, and CRM Dynamics 365 to join our dynamic team. As a Senior Full-Stack Developer, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining software applications across the full stack. You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality solutions that meet business requirements and enhance user experience.

What you’ll do:

  • Design, develop, and maintain software applications using C# .NET framework.

  • Implement scalable and robust solutions across the full stack, including front-end, back-end, and database layers.

  • Utilize BI Development tools and techniques to analyze data and create meaningful insights.

  • Customize and extend functionality in CRM Dynamics 365 based on business needs.

  • Collaborate with product management, design, and other stakeholders to define requirements and deliver features.

  • Troubleshoot and debug complex issues, ensuring optimal performance and reliability.

  • Mentor junior developers and contribute to a culture of technical excellence within the team.

  • Stay updated with emerging technologies and industry trends, recommending improvements to existing processes and technologies.

Your expertise:

  • Proven experience as a Full-Stack Developer with strong proficiency in C# .NET development.

  • Experience working in Agile/Scrum development methodologies.

  • Familiarity with cloud platforms such as Azure or AWS.

  • Hands-on experience with BI Development tools such as Power BI, Tableau, or similar.

  • Solid understanding of CRM Dynamics 365 development and customization.

  • Proficiency in front-end technologies such as JavaScript, HTML5, CSS3, and frameworks like Angular or React.

  • Experience with relational databases (SQL Server, MySQL, etc.) and NoSQL databases (MongoDB, Redis, etc.).

  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a keen attention to detail.

  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively in a team environment.

  • Proven ability to work independently, prioritize tasks, and manage time efficiently.

Qualifications required:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field; or equivalent practical experience.

  • Preferred qualifications:

    • Master’s degree in Computer Science or related field.

    • Certifications in C# .NET development, BI Development, or CRM Dynamics 365.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Location: Roodepoort, Johannesburg

  • Work Model: Onsite (Monday to Friday)

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

