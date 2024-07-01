Full-Stack Developer – Gauteng Roodepoort

We are seeking a talented Senior Full-Stack Developer with expertise in C# .NET, BI Development, and CRM Dynamics 365 to join our dynamic team. As a Senior Full-Stack Developer, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining software applications across the full stack. You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality solutions that meet business requirements and enhance user experience.
What you’ll do:
- Design, develop, and maintain software applications using C# .NET framework.
- Implement scalable and robust solutions across the full stack, including front-end, back-end, and database layers.
- Utilize BI Development tools and techniques to analyze data and create meaningful insights.
- Customize and extend functionality in CRM Dynamics 365 based on business needs.
- Collaborate with product management, design, and other stakeholders to define requirements and deliver features.
- Troubleshoot and debug complex issues, ensuring optimal performance and reliability.
- Mentor junior developers and contribute to a culture of technical excellence within the team.
- Stay updated with emerging technologies and industry trends, recommending improvements to existing processes and technologies.
Your expertise:
- Proven experience as a Full-Stack Developer with strong proficiency in C# .NET development.
- Experience working in Agile/Scrum development methodologies.
- Familiarity with cloud platforms such as Azure or AWS.
- Hands-on experience with BI Development tools such as Power BI, Tableau, or similar.
- Solid understanding of CRM Dynamics 365 development and customization.
- Proficiency in front-end technologies such as JavaScript, HTML5, CSS3, and frameworks like Angular or React.
- Experience with relational databases (SQL Server, MySQL, etc.) and NoSQL databases (MongoDB, Redis, etc.).
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a keen attention to detail.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively in a team environment.
- Proven ability to work independently, prioritize tasks, and manage time efficiently.
Qualifications required:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field; or equivalent practical experience.
- Preferred qualifications:
- Master’s degree in Computer Science or related field.
- Certifications in C# .NET development, BI Development, or CRM Dynamics 365.
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Location: Roodepoort, Johannesburg
- Work Model: Onsite (Monday to Friday)
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery