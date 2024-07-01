Full Stack Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Hire Resolve is seeking an experienced Full Stack Developer to join our client’s dynamic team. We are looking for a mid to senior-level professional with a strong background in PHP, Laravel, React, Typescript, and [URL Removed] This is an exciting opportunity for a highly skilled developer to contribute to innovative projects, work within a collaborative environment, and help drive the success of our client’s tech initiatives.
Responsibilities:
- Develop, test, and maintain various web applications utilizing the Laravel and [URL Removed] frameworks.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to convert project requirements into technical solutions and deliver new features.
- Design and implement code that is efficient, scalable, and secure.
- Conduct code reviews and ensure compliance with coding standards and best practices.
- Maintain detailed documentation of code and project tasks, and contribute to technical specifications.
Requirements:
- Extensive experience in PHP web development.
- Proficient in Laravel v7+ framework and its ecosystem.
- Strong expertise in React and Typescript.
- Skilled in [URL Removed] and Tailwind CSS.
- Solid understanding of hooks and state management solutions.
- Comprehensive knowledge of both object-oriented and functional programming concepts.
- Experienced with Eloquent ORM.
- Proficient in Git version control.
- Familiar with Docker.
- Experienced with MySQL.
- Knowledgeable in RESTful APIs and web services.
- Understanding of SOLID and DRY principles.
- Familiarity with design patterns.
- Effective communication and collaboration skills.
- Familiarity with JIRA and agile methodology is a plus.
- Proven experience as a full stack developer with a minimum of 3 years in the field.
- Strong understanding of web application security best practices.
- A demonstrable portfolio of web applications is highly desirable.
- Experience with Jenkins, Portainer, and Azure is a plus.
Benefits:
- Company-wide pension scheme
- Private health insurance
- Complimentary gym membership
- An extra half-day holiday on your birthday
- Support for professional qualifications
- Access to [URL Removed] for employee-only rewards
- Personal life insurance
- Generous holiday allowance
