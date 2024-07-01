Full Stack Java EE Developer (LW) – Gauteng Pretoria

Technical Skills:

Java EE (required)

NetBeans / Eclipse or similar IDE (required)

Java web framework

HTML and CSS knowledge

Node.js (Optional)

SOLID Design Principles (Practical experience)

Practical knowledge of a few Designs Patterns

Database skills – MySQL / SQL Server / Oracle

Knowledge on Hibernate

Service-oriented architecture (basic)

Domain Driven Design (basic)

Agile and Scaled Agile Framework (basic)

Kanban and Scrum (basic)

Advantageous:

C#, Delphi, PHP or other language

Source Control (SVN, TFS, Bitbucket).

Project Management / Bug Tracking – e.g. Jira

Duties and Responsibilities:

Build and Support Applications in a Technically Exciting and Challenging Industry

Engage with Cutting-Edge Technologies: Stay updated with the latest trends and technologies in the industry and integrate these innovations into application development.

Stay updated with the latest trends and technologies in the industry and integrate these innovations into application development. Understand Industry-Specific Requirements: Grasp the unique challenges and needs of the industry you’re working in, whether it’s finance, healthcare, e-commerce, or another field, and tailor your solutions accordingly.

Grasp the unique challenges and needs of the industry you’re working in, whether it’s finance, healthcare, e-commerce, or another field, and tailor your solutions accordingly. Deliver High-Performance Solutions: Focus on creating applications that meet stringent performance and reliability standards, often required in high-demand sectors.

Focus on creating applications that meet stringent performance and reliability standards, often required in high-demand sectors. Problem Solving: Identify and resolve complex technical issues and challenges quickly, often in a high-pressure environment.

Identify and resolve complex technical issues and challenges quickly, often in a high-pressure environment. Collaboration and Communication: Work closely with cross-functional teams, including business analysts, product managers, and other developers, to understand and address industry-specific challenges.

Design, Develop, Test, Document, and Support Applications Written in Java EE

Design

Architect Scalable Solutions: Develop application architectures that can handle large-scale operations, ensuring scalability and flexibility.

Develop application architectures that can handle large-scale operations, ensuring scalability and flexibility. Component Design: Create modular and reusable components that can be easily integrated and maintained.

Create modular and reusable components that can be easily integrated and maintained. User-Centric Design: Ensure the user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) are designed to meet the end-users needs and expectations.

Ensure the user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) are designed to meet the end-users needs and expectations. Security Considerations: Incorporate best practices into the design to protect against threats and vulnerabilities.

Incorporate best practices into the design to protect against threats and vulnerabilities. Technical Documentation: Produce detailed design documentation that outlines system architecture, data models, and technical specifications.

Develop

Java EE Development: Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code using Java Enterprise Edition (Java EE) standards and frameworks.

Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code using Java Enterprise Edition (Java EE) standards and frameworks. Integration: Develop APIs and integrate with third-party services and systems, ensuring seamless communication between software components.

Develop APIs and integrate with third-party services and systems, ensuring seamless communication between software components. Database Interaction: Design and implement robust database interactions, using Java EE technologies such as JPA (Java Persistence API) for data access and manipulation.

Design and implement robust database interactions, using Java EE technologies such as JPA (Java Persistence API) for data access and manipulation. Code Reviews: Participate in peer code reviews to ensure high code quality and adherence to best practices and standards.

Test

Unit Testing: Write and execute unit tests to validate individual components of the application.

Write and execute unit tests to validate individual components of the application. Integration Testing: Use integration tests to ensure that different modules and services interact correctly.

Use integration tests to ensure that different modules and services interact correctly. Automated Testing: Implement automated testing frameworks to streamline the testing process and ensure continuous integration and delivery.

Implement automated testing frameworks to streamline the testing process and ensure continuous integration and delivery. Bug Fixing: Identify, troubleshoot, and fix bugs and issues in the code, improving the application’s stability and reliability.

Document

User Documentation: Create comprehensive documentation for end-users, detailing how to use the application effectively.

Create comprehensive documentation for end-users, detailing how to use the application effectively. Technical Documentation: Maintain detailed technical documentation for developers and system administrators, including installation guides, troubleshooting tips, and API references.

Maintain detailed technical documentation for developers and system administrators, including installation guides, troubleshooting tips, and API references. Code Documentation: Write clear comments and documentation within the code to explain complex logic and workflows.

Write clear comments and documentation within the code to explain complex logic and workflows. Version Control: Keep a well-documented version history of the codebase to track changes and facilitate collaboration.

Support

Application Maintenance: Provide ongoing support and maintenance for the application, ensuring it remains functional and up-to-date.

Provide ongoing support and maintenance for the application, ensuring it remains functional and up-to-date. Troubleshooting: Quickly diagnose and resolve issues reported by users or detected by monitoring systems.

Quickly diagnose and resolve issues reported by users or detected by monitoring systems. Performance Monitoring: Continuously monitor the application’s performance and make improvements as needed.

Continuously monitor the application’s performance and make improvements as needed. Customer Support: Assist customers and end-users with their queries and issues, providing timely and effective solutions.

Assist customers and end-users with their queries and issues, providing timely and effective solutions. Upgrades and Enhancements: Plan and implement application upgrades and new features to keep the software competitive and aligned with business needs.

Skills and Competencies Required:

Proficiency in Java EE: Deep understanding of Java EE architecture, components, and frameworks such as EJB, JSP, Servlets, and JPA.

Deep understanding of Java EE architecture, components, and frameworks such as EJB, JSP, Servlets, and JPA. Knowledge of Industry Trends: Awareness of the latest developments and challenges in the specific industry.

Awareness of the latest developments and challenges in the specific industry. Software Development Lifecycle: Familiarity with all phases of the software development lifecycle, from planning and design to deployment and maintenance.

Familiarity with all phases of the software development lifecycle, from planning and design to deployment and maintenance. Problem-Solving Skills: Ability to quickly and effectively troubleshoot and resolve technical issues.

Ability to quickly and effectively troubleshoot and resolve technical issues. Communication and Teamwork: Strong ability to communicate and collaborate with various stakeholders and team members.

Strong ability to communicate and collaborate with various stakeholders and team members. Attention to Detail: A keen eye for detail in both coding and documentation to ensure high-quality deliverables.

A keen eye for detail in both coding and documentation to ensure high-quality deliverables. Adaptability: Flexibility to adapt to new technologies, processes, and project requirements.

Flexibility to adapt to new technologies, processes, and project requirements. Time Management: Efficiently manage time to meet project deadlines and balance multiple tasks simultaneously.

Minimum Requirements:

Educational Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma in Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field.

Equivalent work experience will also be considered.

Experience Requirements:

A minimum of 5 years of experience as a Software Developer.

Desired Skills:

JavaEE

Java

Full Stack

