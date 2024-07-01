Fullstack Developer 2456 – Gauteng Centurion

Large Automotive company in Pretoria looking to fill this urgent role

Fullstack Developer (Advanced)

Product / Feature Team Information (if applicable)

RVM – SEAF

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· At least 4-6 years’ experience in relevant programming language

· On premise virtualisation technology expertise

· Angular 6/7/8

· Java 8 -11

· J2EE

· JDBC

· Junit

· JPQL

· OpenShift / Docker / Kubernetes

· Jenkins

· JavaScript / Typescript

· Maven

· Gradle

· PostgreSQL

· AWS Cloud

· Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

· Web and digital project experience

· Agile working experience

· Webpack

· SonarQube

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

· Work experience, diploma / degree in business / IT environment.

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

· Development and maintenance on platform/application

· Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner

· Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

· Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

· Meet with end users and gather requirements

· Facilitate daily stand-ups

· Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

· User training

· Compiling of user and operational manuals

· System audits

· Users sign off

· Understanding of integration between different technologies

· Coordination between development and support environments

· Assisting with the business case

· Planning and monitoring

· Eliciting requirements

· Requirement’s organisation

· Translating and simplifying requirements

· Requirements management and communication

· Requirement’s analysis

· Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

WHAT DO WE OFFER YOU?

· Cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes

· Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period

· High Work-Life balance

· Remote / On-site work location flexibility

· Highly motivating, energetic, and fast-paced working environment

· Modern, state-of-the-art offices

· Dynamic Global Team collaboration

· Application of the Agile Working Model Methodology

Desired Skills:

java developer

full stack developer

software developer

