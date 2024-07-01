Fullstack Developer 2456 – Gauteng Centurion

Large Automotive company in Pretoria looking to fill this urgent role
Fullstack Developer (Advanced)
Product / Feature Team Information (if applicable)
RVM – SEAF
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
· At least 4-6 years’ experience in relevant programming language
· On premise virtualisation technology expertise
· Angular 6/7/8
· Java 8 -11
· J2EE
· JDBC
· Junit
· JPQL
· OpenShift / Docker / Kubernetes
· Jenkins
· JavaScript / Typescript
· Maven
· Gradle
· PostgreSQL
· AWS Cloud
· Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
· Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
· Web and digital project experience
· Agile working experience
· Webpack
· SonarQube
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
· Work experience, diploma / degree in business / IT environment.
WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
· Development and maintenance on platform/application
· Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
· Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
· Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
· Meet with end users and gather requirements
· Facilitate daily stand-ups
· Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
· User training
· Compiling of user and operational manuals
· System audits
· Users sign off
· Understanding of integration between different technologies
· Coordination between development and support environments
· Assisting with the business case
· Planning and monitoring
· Eliciting requirements
· Requirement’s organisation
· Translating and simplifying requirements
· Requirements management and communication
· Requirement’s analysis
· Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
WHAT DO WE OFFER YOU?
· Cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes
· Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period
· High Work-Life balance
· Remote / On-site work location flexibility
· Highly motivating, energetic, and fast-paced working environment
· Modern, state-of-the-art offices
· Dynamic Global Team collaboration
· Application of the Agile Working Model Methodology
