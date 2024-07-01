Intermediate Business Analyst at Construct Executive Search – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Applicants must have the following requirements:

Must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology or Computer Science

Must have a Certification in Business Analysis

Must have 3-5 years of experience in Business Analysis and proven project contributions.

Must be proficient in tools and methodologies like UML, BPMN, and SQL

Must have knowledge of SDLC and agile tools.

Must have knowledge of project management principles.

Must have experience in supporting change management initiatives, developing plans, and executing strategies.

Must have experience in conducting quality assurance and continuous process improvement.

Must be proficient in Microsoft Excel

SALARY R557 046.70 – R913 281.72 P/A

About The Employer:

Intermediate Business Analyst

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

