IT Infrastructure Manager

The IT Infrastructure Manager will be responsibleis for providing an excellent level of

3rd line support to the IT team, giving support across the whole of business in Front and Back

office functions.

The role will have oversight of IT Operations including Service Delivery, Application and

Network infrastructure.

Education / Qualifications

Degree or relevant Certifications in IT discipline

MCSE + Security

Fortinet Certified Professional

ITIL Service delivery manager qualifications (Desirable)

Experience

Functional:

In depth ITIL Knowledge

At least 5 years’ experience of managing a similarly sized team (5 Staff)

3 years of appropriate experience supporting IT infrastructure and service delivery,

preferably with a medium size to large organisation

firewalls and load balancers, telecoms, etc.

identify inefficiencies

Ability to prioritise and allocate resource/effort appropriately

Experience of working with 3 rd party service providers

Proactive team player

Technical:

In depth knowledge of Active Directory (Design, Security and Administration)

In depth knowledge of Messaging (MS Exchange, Archiving, Unified Communications)

In depth knowledge of Microsoft Office 365

In depth knowledge of FortiGate Firewalls

In depth knowledge of Networking technologies and concepts.

Good understanding of Hyper V

Good understanding of Veeam Backup Products

Good understanding of Linux Server

Good understanding of IT security and Data protection

Good understanding of Cloud and mobile technology

Good understanding of Powershell scripting (Desirable)

Exposure to MS SharePoint

Other:

Excellent oral, written and presentation communication skills

Desired Skills:

Mcse

Information Security

Fortinet Certified Professional

Itil Service delivery manager

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is a leader in the long and short haul transporting of temperature-sensitive and various other products. They provide fast, efficient and competitively priced services, and ensure products reach their destination in the shortest possible time.

