IT Infrastructure Manager – Western Cape Kraaifontein

The IT Infrastructure Manager will be responsibleis for providing an excellent level of
3rd line support to the IT team, giving support across the whole of business in Front and Back
office functions.
The role will have oversight of IT Operations including Service Delivery, Application and
Network infrastructure.
Education / Qualifications
- Degree or relevant Certifications in IT discipline
- MCSE + Security
- Fortinet Certified Professional
- ITIL Service delivery manager qualifications (Desirable)
Experience
Functional:
- In depth ITIL Knowledge
- At least 5 years’ experience of managing a similarly sized team (5 Staff)
- 3 years of appropriate experience supporting IT infrastructure and service delivery,
preferably with a medium size to large organisation
- Excellent understanding of Server & desktop hardware/ operating systems, networks,
firewalls and load balancers, telecoms, etc.
- A probing and analytical approach with the ability to pre-empt potential problems and
identify inefficiencies
- A very strong customer orientated approach with a delivery bias
- Ability to prioritise and allocate resource/effort appropriately
- Experience of working with 3 rd party service providers
- Proactive team player
Technical:
- In depth knowledge of Microsoft Windows Server
- In depth knowledge of Active Directory (Design, Security and Administration)
- In depth knowledge of Messaging (MS Exchange, Archiving, Unified Communications)
- In depth knowledge of Microsoft Office 365
- In depth knowledge of FortiGate Firewalls
- In depth knowledge of Networking technologies and concepts.
- Good understanding of Hyper V
- Good understanding of Veeam Backup Products
- Good understanding of Linux Server
- Good understanding of IT security and Data protection
- Good understanding of Cloud and mobile technology
- Good understanding of Powershell scripting (Desirable)
- Exposure to MS SharePoint
Other:
- Strong interpersonal skills, able to communicate across a broad spectrum of users
Excellent oral, written and presentation communication skills
- Ability to manage through organizational change.
Desired Skills:
- Mcse
- Information Security
- Fortinet Certified Professional
- Itil Service delivery manager
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our client is a leader in the long and short haul transporting of temperature-sensitive and various other products. They provide fast, efficient and competitively priced services, and ensure products reach their destination in the shortest possible time.