IT Infrastructure Manager – Western Cape Oakdale

Our client in the logistics industry is urgently looking to employ an experienced IT Infrastructure Manager at their organization

Our client in the logistics industry is urgently looking to employ an experienced IT Infrastructure Manager at their organization

Location: Kraaifontein, Western Cape

Requirements:

Qualifications

Degree or relevant Certifications in IT discipline

MCSE + Security

Fortinet Certified Professional

ITIL Service delivery manager qualifications (Desirable)

Functional:

In depth ITIL Knowledge

At least 5 years’ experience of managing a similarly sized team (5 Staff)

3 years of appropriate experience supporting IT infrastructure and service delivery, preferably with a medium size to large organisation

Excellent understanding of Server & desktop hardware/ operating systems, networks, firewalls and load balancers, telecoms, etc.

A probing and analytical approach with the ability to pre-empt potential problems and identify inefficiencies

Experience of working with 3rd party service providers

Technical:

In depth knowledge of Microsoft Windows Server

In depth knowledge of Active Directory (Design, Security and Administration)

In depth knowledge of Messaging (MS Exchange, Archiving, Unified Communications)

In depth knowledge of Microsoft Office 365

In depth knowledge of FortiGate Firewalls

In depth knowledge of Networking technologies and concepts.

Good understanding of Hyper V

Good understanding of Veeam Backup Products

Good understanding of Linux Server

Good understanding of IT security and Data protection

Good understanding of Cloud and mobile technology

Good understanding of Powershell scripting (Desirable)

Exposure to MS SharePoint

Responsibilities:

Reporting to the Head of IT, the post-holder is responsible for providing an excellent level of 3rd line support to the IT team, giving support across the whole of business in Front and Back-office functions.

The role will have oversight of IT Operations including Service Delivery, Application and Network infrastructure.

Provides leadership and supervision to the members of the IT Service Desk team, ensuring that appropriate skilled resources are in place to meet required service levels.

Provides technical support and guidance to Service Desk staff.

Direct involvement in incidents or problems (irrespective of priority) that cause service impact and acts as escalation point for incidents not being resolved in a timely manner.

Provides ITIL Service disciplines, covering Incident, Problem and Change Management.

Provides Windows Server support and administration.

Provides Fortigate, Netgear, Unifi Switches, Firewall and Routers support and administration.

Works with Head of IT to establish standards and best practices for managing internal infrastructure, including network, access rights, desktops, servers, internal applications.

Implement policies/standards to improve the quality and efficiency of support services based on ITIL methodology.

Works closely with the IT Service Desk and other Specialist to ensure a timely, robust and comprehensive service transition process.

Works with the Service Desk team to set SLA criteria for the availability and performance of the IT infrastructure.

Responsible for overall system and infrastructure availability and develop a resilient infrastructure to reduce failures.

Responsible for day-to-day system administration, including management of internal network, VPN, Microsoft Active Directory (AD) and system backups.

Responsible for management of the rollout and support of desktop devices, including laptops, printers, mobile devices and productivity tools such as Outlook and MS Office.

Ensures that systems, processes and methodologies are maintained, followed to ensure effective monitoring, control and support of service delivery.

Ensures delivery of individual and team projects allocated within aggressive delivery times.

Monitors and evaluates the efficiency and effectiveness of infrastructure service delivery methods and procedures.

Monitors business critical processes and systems.

Installs, configures and supports new and existing servers and network infrastructure.

Plan and implement upgrades needed to maintain service levels.

Develop and lead the replacement of infrastructure at end of life.

Conducts testing and analysis of all components of network and server infrastructure components.

Maintains server uptime consistent with Business goals and metrics.

Execution of DR tests as planned and agreed.

Maintains a schedule of formal service reviews with key stakeholders and management of the key 3rd party providers who provide the IT operational service.

Manages the performance objectives and professional development of the Service Desk team including the initiation, monitoring, review and validation of individual training and development plans in line with organizational and business requirements.

Identifies opportunities to simplify IT Service Desk operations through continuous improvement initiatives.

Provide out of hours support – as required.

Performs any other duties as may be required from time to time.

Desired Skills:

Fortigate

Active Directory

Netgear

Veeam

Hyper V

MS Sharepoint

Learn more/Apply for this position