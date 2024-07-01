IT Lecturer

- Preparing and delivering lectures, tutorials, workshops, and seminars.
- Setting and grading assignments, tests, and exams.
- Attending and participating in meetings, conferences, and other events in and outside of the Institution.
- All academic staff are expected to engage in activities associated with the Institution’s promotion, marketing, and public outreach.
- Contribute to student recruitment, placements, and student retention.
- Administrative duties in areas such as admissions, timetabling, examinations, and assessment of progress and student attendance.
- Collaborating with other academics and lecturers to improve teaching methods and expand knowledge base.
- Participating in training opportunities and initiatives at the Institution.
- Staying current by reading widely and producing published work in the field.
- Conducting research, and writing papers, proposals, journal articles, and books.
- Develop ideas for generating income and promoting the Institution.
- Develop ideas and find ways of disseminating and applying the result of scholarship.
- Use appropriate learning, teaching, support and assessment methods.
- Developing curricula and course material that can be used across several platforms.
- Supervise student projects and the academic elements of field trips, and, where appropriate, placements, Identify areas where current provision requires revision or improvement and contribute to the planning, design and development of objectives and material.
- Select appropriate assessment instruments and criteria, assess the work and progress of students by reference to the criteria and provide constructive feedback to students.
- Ensure that module design and delivery comply with quality standards and regulations of the University.
Desired Skills:
- Information Technology
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours