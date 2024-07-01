J2 Software is first global accredited Mimecast partner

Cybersecurity firm J2 Software has been awarded the Mimecast EMEA Customer Excellence of the Year Award – and is the first Mimecast Professional Services Authorised Partner worldwide.

This recognition follows its previous accolade as South Africa’s MSP Partner of the Year and highlights its outstanding achievements in partnership with Mimecast.

“We are incredibly honoured to receive this award,” said John Mc Loughlin, CEO of J2 Software. “It is a testament to our relentless dedication to providing exceptional service and support to our customers and partners. It underscores our commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of email security and resilience.

“Our primary focus is to ensure the security and compliance of our clients’ email systems, providing a robust email resilience plan. Email is the most widely used business application globally, and we are committed to delivering total disaster recovery solutions to safeguard this critical communication tool,” he adds.

“Our success is driven by our investment in growing our resources to meet and exceed customer demand. We strive to be the most complete and competent support and technical services partner in the world, continually enhancing our capabilities to better serve our clients.”