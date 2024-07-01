Malatsi takes on Communications and Digital Technologies portfolio

Mmoba Solomon “Solly” Malatsi has been appointed as Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies.
He is one of the new ministers appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who last night announced his new cabinet.
His predecessor in the post, Mondli Gungubele, will serve as the deputy minister in the same portfolio.
Malatsi has served as a member of the National Assembly since May 2014, and has been the deputy federal chairperson of the Democratic Alliance since 2023. He was also the party’s spokesperson from 2018 to 2020 and again since August 2022. He was also the Parliamentary Counsellor to the DA Parliamentary Leader and held posts in the DA’s shadow cabinet.
Malatsi was born in 1985), in Ga-Dikgale in the former Transvaal. He holds a Bachelor of Administration from the University of Limpopo and an Honours Degree in political studies from the University of the Witwatersrand.
The full cabinet for the seventh administration is:
Deputy President: Paul Mashatile
Minister of Agriculture: John Steenhuisen
Deputy Minister of Agriculture: Rosemary Nokuzola Capa
Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development: Mzwanele Nyhontso
Deputy Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development: Chupu Stanley Mathabatha
Minister of Basic Education: Siviwe Gwarube
Deputy Minister of Basic Education: Reginah Mhaule
Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies: Solly Malatsi
Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies: Mondli Gungubele
Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs: Velinkosi Hlabisa
Deputy Ministers of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs: Dickson Masemola and Zolile Burns‐Ncamashe
Minister of Defence and Military Veterans: Angie Motshekga
Deputy Ministers of Defence and Military Veterans: Bantu Holomisa and Richard Mkhungo
Minister of Electricity and Energy: Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy: Samantha Graham
Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation: Blade Nzimande
Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation: Nomalungelo Gina
Minister of Employment and Labour: Nomakhosazana Meth
Deputy Ministers of Employment and Labour: Jomo Sibiya and Phumzile Mgcina
Minister of Finance: Enoch Godongwana
Deputy Ministers of Finance: David Masondo and Ashor Sarupen
Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment: Dion George
Deputy Ministers of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment: Narend Singh and Bernice Swarts
Minister of Health: Aaron Motsoaledi
Deputy Minister of Health: Joe Phaahla
Minister of Higher Education: Nobuhle Nkabane
Deputy Ministers of Higher Education: Buti Manamela and Mimmy Gondwe
Minister of Home Affairs is Leon Schreiber
Deputy Minister of Home Affairs: Njabulo Nzuza
Minister of Human Settlements: Mmamoloko Kubayi
Deputy Minister of Human Settlements: Tandi Mahambehlala
Minister of International Relations and Cooperation: Ronald Lamola
Deputy Ministers of International Relations and Cooperation: Alvin Botes and Tandi Moraka
Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development: Thembi Nkadimeng
Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development: Andries Nel
Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources: Gwede Mantashe
Deputy Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources: Judith Nemadzinga‐Tshabalala
Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation: Maropene Ramokgopa
Deputy Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation: Seiso Mohai
Minister of Police: Senzo Mchunu
Deputy Ministers of Police: Polly Boshielo and Cassel Mathale
Minister in the Presidency: Khumbudzo Ntshavheni
Deputy Ministers in the Presidency: Nonceba Mhlauli and Kenneth Morolong
Minister of Public Service and Administration: Mzamo Buthelezi
Deputy Minister of Public Service and Administration: Pinky Kekana
Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure: Dean Macpherson
Deputy Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure: Sihle Zikalala
Minister of Small Business Development: Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams
Deputy Minister of Small Business Development: Jane Sithole
Minister of Social Development: Sisisi Tolashe
Deputy Minister of Social Development: Ganief Hendricks
Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture: Gayton McKenzie
Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture: Peace Mabe
Minister of Tourism: Patricia De Lille
Deputy Minister of Tourism: Maggie Sotyu
Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition: Parks Tau
Deputy Ministers of Trade, Industry and Competition: Zuko Godlimpi and Andrew Whitfield
Minister of Transport: Barbara Creecy
Deputy Minister of Transport: Mkhuleko Hlengwa
Minister of Water and Sanitation: Pemmy Majodina
Deputy Ministers of Water and Sanitation: David Mahlobo and Isaac Seitlholo
Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities: Sindisiwe Chikunga
Deputy Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities: Mmapaseka Steve Letsike
Minister of Correctional Services: Pieter Groenewald
Deputy Minister of Correctional Services: Lindiwe Ntshalintshali