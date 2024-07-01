Mendix Developers – Gauteng Presas

Jul 1, 2024

An Intermediate Mendix Developer is responsible for developing, and deploying high-quality applications using the Mendix low-code development platform.
Responsibilities:

  • Collaborate with development team to realize applications efficiently.
  • Develop robust and scalable applications using the Mendix low-code platform.
  • Integrate Mendix applications with existing systems and third-party services using APIs and web services.
  • Optimize application performance and ensure scalability and reliability.
  • Providing Mendix Training and mentoring to junior developers.
  • Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues in Mendix applications, ensuring smooth operation in production environments.
  • Documenting applications and processes.

Desired Skills:

  • Intermediate Mendix Developer
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Mendix Certified

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Requirements:

– Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field.
– 2+ years of experience in software development, with a focus on Mendix development.
– At least Intermediate Mendix Certified
– Strong proficiency in the Mendix low-code platform, including building and configuring data models, microflows, and user interfaces.
– Strong communication skills.
– Ability to work independently and as part of a team in a fast-paced environment.
– Experience with Agile development methodologies.

