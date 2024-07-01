Mendix Developers

An Intermediate Mendix Developer is responsible for developing, and deploying high-quality applications using the Mendix low-code development platform.
Responsibilities:
- Collaborate with development team to realize applications efficiently.
- Develop robust and scalable applications using the Mendix low-code platform.
- Integrate Mendix applications with existing systems and third-party services using APIs and web services.
- Optimize application performance and ensure scalability and reliability.
- Providing Mendix Training and mentoring to junior developers.
- Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues in Mendix applications, ensuring smooth operation in production environments.
- Documenting applications and processes.
Desired Skills:
- Intermediate Mendix Developer
- HTML
- CSS
- Mendix Certified
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Requirements:
– Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field.
– 2+ years of experience in software development, with a focus on Mendix development.
– At least Intermediate Mendix Certified
– Strong proficiency in the Mendix low-code platform, including building and configuring data models, microflows, and user interfaces.
– Strong communication skills.
– Ability to work independently and as part of a team in a fast-paced environment.
– Experience with Agile development methodologies.