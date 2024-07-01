Mid-Level JavaScript Developer

Hire Resolve’s client is looking for a Mid-Level JavaScript Developer to join their team. The successful candidate will be part of a team in a highly pressured environment. We encourage our team members to take ownership of their responsibilities.

Responsibilities:

-Develop commercial grade web applications

-Deliver work to agreed Quality, Standards and Complexity

-Mentor Junior Developers

-Do research on own tasks

-Do planning/ estimation on tasks

Requirements:

-Development Qualification

-NodeJS – 2 years’ experience

-VueJS / React / Angular – 2 years’ experience

-Javascript – 3 years’ experience

-HTML – 3 years’ experience

-CSS – 3 years’ experience

-SQL – 3 years’ experience

-Linux – 3 years’ experience

-Elastic Search / Mongo / NoSQL – experience

-Git – 2+ years’ experience

-Rest API’s – experience

-Understanding of Scrum Methodology

Benefits:

Desired Skills:

