Programme Administrator

My client is seeking a Programme Administrator with experience working with Public Enterprise Partners to provide support in administration, onboarding of new partners and training and enablement. This is an 8-month contract.

Support:

Ensures that opportunities presented by Partners are logged into the system (Ignite and Siebel)

Track Partners performance against logged opportunities

Onboarding of new partners, arrange training and systems.

Ensure adherence to rules of engagement between Partners and Account Managers

Stakeholder Engagements:

Interfaces with Lines of Business for in-depth understanding of new products

Engages with the Commercial Management team on Commissions Policy / Processes impacting Partners.

Audits:

Attends to partner management audits.

Daily management of partner queries Administration:

Investigate commission queries.

Validate commission queries.

Onboarding of new partners.

Provide internal systems.

Arrange training.

Consolidate required documentation.

Obtain approval on required documentation.

Manage and monitor workflow requests.

Log a call/ engage commission teams on the queries.

Progress update on queries.

Manage and educate partners on any administration systems and updates.

Query Escalation:

Activity Description: Escalation Management Commission Escalations.

Investigate and resolve commission escalations.

Engage Account Managers and Partners on the query progress.

Training Development:

Arranges and ensures Partners are trained on products and processes.

Ensures Partners are familiar with systems.

Establish and execute a development plan for Partners to achieve their business ambitions.

RT15:

Visibility on deals closed and what partners have been involved.

Identify the base of accounts where Fulfilment and sales partners on (AM to provide the accounts).

Monthly Managing Split account (Fulfilment ns sales partner).

Systems:

Implement a commission query logging system.

Manage the system to ensure closure of the queries.

Policy Procedures:

Educate Account Managers and Partners on commission policy and procedure.

Educate Account Managers and Partners on new commission incentives

Reporting:

Monthly and Ad hoc reports weekly/ monthly reporting.

Prepare Monthly RT 15-21 commission payment report.

Prepare Monthly Edu bundle report.

Ad hoc Reporting.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

Learn more/Apply for this position