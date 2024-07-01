Programme Administrator

Jul 1, 2024

My client is seeking a Programme Administrator with experience working with Public Enterprise Partners to provide support in administration, onboarding of new partners and training and enablement. This is an 8-month contract.

Support:

  • Ensures that opportunities presented by Partners are logged into the system (Ignite and Siebel)

  • Track Partners performance against logged opportunities

  • Onboarding of new partners, arrange training and systems.

  • Ensure adherence to rules of engagement between Partners and Account Managers

Stakeholder Engagements:

  • Interfaces with Lines of Business for in-depth understanding of new products

  • Engages with the Commercial Management team on Commissions Policy / Processes impacting Partners.

Audits:

  • Attends to partner management audits.

Daily management of partner queries Administration:

  • Investigate commission queries.

  • Validate commission queries.

  • Onboarding of new partners.

  • Provide internal systems.

  • Arrange training.

  • Consolidate required documentation.

  • Obtain approval on required documentation.

  • Manage and monitor workflow requests.

  • Log a call/ engage commission teams on the queries.

  • Progress update on queries.

  • Manage and educate partners on any administration systems and updates.

Query Escalation:

  • Activity Description: Escalation Management Commission Escalations.

  • Investigate and resolve commission escalations.

  • Engage Account Managers and Partners on the query progress.

Training Development:

  • Arranges and ensures Partners are trained on products and processes.

  • Ensures Partners are familiar with systems.

  • Establish and execute a development plan for Partners to achieve their business ambitions.

RT15:

  • Visibility on deals closed and what partners have been involved.

  • Identify the base of accounts where Fulfilment and sales partners on (AM to provide the accounts).

  • Monthly Managing Split account (Fulfilment ns sales partner).

Systems:

  • Implement a commission query logging system.

  • Manage the system to ensure closure of the queries.

Policy Procedures:

  • Educate Account Managers and Partners on commission policy and procedure.

  • Educate Account Managers and Partners on new commission incentives

Reporting:

  • Monthly and Ad hoc reports weekly/ monthly reporting.

  • Prepare Monthly RT 15-21 commission payment report.

  • Prepare Monthly Edu bundle report.

  • Ad hoc Reporting.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming/configuration
  • Critical Thinking
  • Time Management

