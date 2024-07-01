Programme Administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg

My client is seeking a Programme Administrator with experience working with Public Enterprise Partners to provide support in administration, onboarding of new partners and training and enablement. This is an 8-month contract.
Support:
- Ensures that opportunities presented by Partners are logged into the system (Ignite and Siebel)
- Track Partners performance against logged opportunities
- Onboarding of new partners, arrange training and systems.
- Ensure adherence to rules of engagement between Partners and Account Managers
Stakeholder Engagements:
- Interfaces with Lines of Business for in-depth understanding of new products
- Engages with the Commercial Management team on Commissions Policy / Processes impacting Partners.
Audits:
- Attends to partner management audits.
Daily management of partner queries Administration:
- Investigate commission queries.
- Validate commission queries.
- Onboarding of new partners.
- Provide internal systems.
- Arrange training.
- Consolidate required documentation.
- Obtain approval on required documentation.
- Manage and monitor workflow requests.
- Log a call/ engage commission teams on the queries.
- Progress update on queries.
- Manage and educate partners on any administration systems and updates.
Query Escalation:
- Activity Description: Escalation Management Commission Escalations.
- Investigate and resolve commission escalations.
- Engage Account Managers and Partners on the query progress.
Training Development:
- Arranges and ensures Partners are trained on products and processes.
- Ensures Partners are familiar with systems.
- Establish and execute a development plan for Partners to achieve their business ambitions.
RT15:
- Visibility on deals closed and what partners have been involved.
- Identify the base of accounts where Fulfilment and sales partners on (AM to provide the accounts).
- Monthly Managing Split account (Fulfilment ns sales partner).
Systems:
- Implement a commission query logging system.
- Manage the system to ensure closure of the queries.
Policy Procedures:
- Educate Account Managers and Partners on commission policy and procedure.
- Educate Account Managers and Partners on new commission incentives
Reporting:
- Monthly and Ad hoc reports weekly/ monthly reporting.
- Prepare Monthly RT 15-21 commission payment report.
- Prepare Monthly Edu bundle report.
- Ad hoc Reporting.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming/configuration
- Critical Thinking
- Time Management