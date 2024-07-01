Senior Business Analyst at Construct Executive Search

Applicants must have the following requirements:
Must have a Bachelor of Science Degree in or National Diploma in Information Technology or Information Systems
Must have 5 – 7 years of experience in modelling tools, and products, and integrating enterprise workflow with back-end systems
Must have experience in facilitating testing processes and activities to support business processes
Must have experience in custom software development quality assurance.
Must have knowledge of process modelling and design
Must have knowledge of integrating workflow with back-end systems
Must have knowledge of IT governance like CobiT.
Must have knowledge of risk management and project management skills.
If you don’t hear back from us within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.
SALARY R786 730 – R1 289 862 P/A
Desired Skills:
- CobiT
- Riks Management
- Project Management
- Integrating workflow with back end systems
- Process Modelling and Design
- Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Senior Business Analyst
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund