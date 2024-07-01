Senior Business Analyst at Construct Executive Search

Applicants must have the following requirements:

Must have a Bachelor of Science Degree in or National Diploma in Information Technology or Information Systems

Must have 5 – 7 years of experience in modelling tools, and products, and integrating enterprise workflow with back-end systems

Must have experience in facilitating testing processes and activities to support business processes

Must have experience in custom software development quality assurance.

Must have knowledge of process modelling and design

Must have knowledge of integrating workflow with back-end systems

Must have knowledge of IT governance like CobiT.

Must have knowledge of risk management and project management skills.

If you don’t hear back from us within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

SALARY R786 730 – R1 289 862 P/A

Desired Skills:

CobiT

Riks Management

Project Management

Integrating workflow with back end systems

Process Modelling and Design

Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Senior Business Analyst

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position