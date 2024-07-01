Senior Data Scientist – Western Cape Newlands

Senior Data Science Consultant

We are seeking a full-time Senior Data Science Consultant with strong data science and consulting expertise to join our dynamic and growing Data Science team. Preference will be for management consultants, experience with big data and the role is client facing.

Location: South Africa (Remote / Hybrid)

Role and Responsibilities

As part of our Data Science team, you will report directly to the Head: Data Science.

As a Senior Data Science Consultant, you will be responsible for designing and leading data science projects; and providing strategic insights and recommendations to our clients by leveraging data analytics and alternative data.

Key Responsibilities:

Strategic Analysis:

Strategic Planning:

Client Engagement:

Design and lead data science / analytics projects

Required Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Data Science, Engineering, Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science, or a related field. Postgraduate degree preferred.

Proven experience (5+ years) in a mid to senior level data science role with experience in leading projects and supervising other data scientists.

Required Skills (More technical)

Strong proficiency in data analysis tools and programming languages such as Python and SQL.

Working knowledge of data management and data visualization tools (Tableau, Power BI, etc…) and techniques.

Desired Skills:

SQL

Python

Strategic Planning

client engagement

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position