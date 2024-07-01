Senior Oracle Analyst Programmer (CPT ONLY) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Retail Group seeks the expertise of a solutions-driven Senior Oracle Analyst Programmer to drive innovative solutions and contribute to the success of its projects. You will provide technical guidance and support to the Product team while designing high-level solutions and database tables. The successful applicant must possess a suitable IT tertiary qualification with 8+ years PL/SQL or SQL skills with advanced technical knowledge in all areas of the Application Programming, system design, and update, storage, and retrieval methods. If you thrive in a challenging environment, possess strong analytical and programming skills, and have a proven track record in Oracle development, APPLY NOW!

DUTIES:

Provide technical guidance and support to the Product team.

Design high-level solutions and database tables.

Develop quality software solutions that delivers the expected results and value.

End-to-end delivery of the SDLC.

Help with day-to-day queries from business users and IT teams.

First-line of support and/or standby when needed.

Regular and professional communication from junior levels to senior levels.

Prepare specifications and programs of a highly technical or complex nature with no assistance.

Assist the team with the application or technical problems.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Tertiary IT qualification.

Experience/Skills –

8+Years’ experience in PL/SQL or SQL.

A senior-level position requiring advanced technical knowledge in all areas of the Application Programming, system design, and update, storage, and retrieval methods.

Ability to liaise with the customer to define specifications on projects.

Ability to do Application Design.

Able to lead junior staff members.

Ability to play an influential technical role in the team.

Technologies –

PL/SQL

Linux/Autosys

SVN/GIT

Oracle Forms /Oracle ADF (optional)

Java/Python/PHP (optional)

ATTRIBUTES:

Analytical mindset and logical thinker.

Strong mathematical and numerical aptitude.

Delivers the highest possible quality of work.

Positive and Proactive attitude.

Self-managed, and self-motivated.

Attention to detail.

Ability to follow instructions and adhere to standards and to work as part of a team.

Committed to excellent customer service.

Structured and strong planning capabilities.

Ability to multitask and handle pressure.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] OR e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

