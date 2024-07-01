Senior Regional Support Technician (KG) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Technical Skills:

Hardware Break-Fix Services

Diagnose and repair hardware issues for desktops, laptops, handheld devices, monitors, projectors, scanners, multifunctional printers, and other peripheral devices.

Conduct regular maintenance and troubleshooting to minimise downtime.

Installation, Moves, Adds, Changes, and Decommissioning (IMACD) Services

Manage and execute the installation and configuration of IT hardware and software.

Handle the relocation of IT equipment and decommission obsolete devices as required.

Perform upgrades and modifications to hardware and software setups.

Project Management and Delivery Services

Plan and oversee IT projects, ensuring timely and within-budget delivery.

Collaborate with stakeholders to define project scope, objectives, and deliverables.

Provide progress reports and manage project timelines effectively.

Consulting Services

Offer expert advice on IT infrastructure, system upgrades, and network optimisation.

Assess client needs and recommend tailored solutions to enhance their IT environment.

Consumable Supply and Install Services

Manage the procurement and installation of IT consumables such as printer cartridges and other peripherals.

Ensure the availability and proper functioning of consumables to avoid operational interruptions.

Account and Service Management

Provide ongoing account management and support services to ensure client satisfaction.

Maintain detailed records of service activities and client interactions.

Address service-related enquiries and resolve issues promptly.

Minimum Requirements:

Experience Requirements:

A minimum of 5 years of experience as a Support Technician

Educational Requirements:

Matric

National Diploma / Degree in IT / A+ / N+

ITIL Foundation Certificate (Must have)

Lenovo, Dell, Apple certificates (must have at least 2 certificates)

Drivers & Vehicle

No Criminal, No Credit record

Required Knowledge and Skills:

Proficient in servicing and supporting Lenovo, Dell, and Apple products.

Strong technical skills in troubleshooting and repairing hardware issues.

Familiarity with configuration management practices and tools.

Desired Skills:

Lenovo

Dell

Apple certificates

A+ / N+

ITIL Foundation Certificate

