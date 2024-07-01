Software Quality Assurance Engineer

Jul 1, 2024

  • Quality from the start – get involved in the user story definition process and write test scenarios upfront.
  • Bring a QA perspective to planning sessions and ensure test effort is taken into consideration.
  • Work close with developers to ensure that quality is considered and they are creating the right kind of tests.
  • Work with product owners to ensure they sign off work items during the UAT phase.
  • Support – Assist with resolution and reproduction of user software problems.
  • Creation of automated test within as well as conversion of current manual tests.
  • Work within the ATDD framework and define items using BDD style syntax.
  • Ensure that bugs are treated with importance and try to limit the amount that make it live.

Experience

  • 5 years JavaScript & TypeScript experience
  • 5 years C# with Selenium
  • Experience with the following Frameworks: WebDriver (not IDE) / [URL Removed] and Playwright
  • Experience with Continuous Delivery processes & tools
  • Exposure to API testing practices & tools
  • Basic abilities with YAML

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • YAML
  • Selenium
  • Appium

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

