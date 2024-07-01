Solutions Architect at Adapt IT – Gauteng Midrand

Introduction
The Product Solution Architect is primarily responsible for the following:
• Designing technical solutions that best meets the need of the Customer and Adapt IT, while considering the available technology frameworks, skills, and resources.
• Performing technical assessments of new business opportunities, including RFPs and RFIs.
• Meet with existing and potential customers to understand their requirements and to design and document an appropriate solution.
• Support Business Development & Marketing by providing technical input to enable the generation of technical marketing material.
• Research, identify , select and test technology products required for solutions delivery.
Description
Primary Responsibilities for the Role
Design software solutions / systems
· Ability to design, document, and communicate complex systems.
· Assess outputs from Adapt IT delivery teams to assure deliverables satisfy quality standards.
· Collaborate with internal subject matter experts and technical architects to devise client solutions.
· Determine technical risk and issues and suggest mitigation options.
· Outline the components required in building or enhancing a new module or system.
· Document and record designs and design decisions taken.
· Reviewing existing system architecture and recommending improvements and participating in engineering reviews to determine any ambiguities.
· Understand and can lead cloud native architectures projects.
Build solutions / systems
- Liaise with software development engineers to develop and implement design concepts that are following fundamental user requirements.
- Explain the architecture of a system and assist developers in building the proposed module or system.
- Ensuring that architectural solutions met technical and functional requirements.
- Provide supervision and guidance to development teams.
- Diagnosing issues and resolving them on demand.
Research, identify, select and test technology
- Continually researching the current and emerging technologies and proposing changes where needed.
Commercial feasibility
- Create solutions leveraging Adapt IT capabilities to address client needs.
- Draw up technical and commercial proposals and pricing models for innovative solutions.
- Develop ROI and economic models to justify investments in Adapt IT proposed solutions stacks.
- Prepare cost & effort estimates for a system design.
- Assess the impact of technical choices on profitability.
- Update management on product development processes, costs, and budgets.
- Lean start-up approaches to product development
Support Business Development & Marketing
· Prepare technical sales presentations including service offerings and case studies.
· Create solutions leveraging Adapt IT capabilities to address client needs
· Coordinate with Business Development to support sales objectives.
· Assist in responding to RFIs, RFQs, and RFPs.
·
Client engagement
· Engage with new and existing customers to collect requirements.
Key Competencies
Technical / Technology Skills
- Engineering and software architecture design.
- Project management experience.
- In-depth understanding of coding languages (Java, JavaScript, TypeScript, Angular, C#,.Net Core).
- Sound knowledge of various operating systems and databases.
- IT infrastructure and cloud development.
- DevOps
- Project and Product Management
- Familiarity with Design Thinking
- Cloud native architectures
Interpersonal skills
- Uses effective interpersonal and communication skills to gain acceptance of and commitment to plans, ideas and initiatives.
- Shares important and relevant information.
- Gains the cooperation, trust and support of others.
- Seeks a win/win solution with the minimization of a compromise.
- Communicates in a positive manner resulting in action.
- Focuses energy on finding solutions rather than blaming others.
- Acknowledges others’ contributions.
Skills development
- Actively develop individual skills and abilities to fulfill a job role more effectively
- Make use of opportunities for the development of skills provided.
Strategic Effectiveness
- Views situations from multiple perspectives
- Brainstorms and evaluates multiple solutions/ approaches.
- Open-mindedness, unconstrained in thought and approach not accepting the existing status quo, views and assumptions.
- Explore multiple and diverse resources to find solutions.
Living the Values
- Ensuring compliance with all applicable policies, regulations, standards and governance requirements
- Treating all people fairly and consistently, and with dignity and respect
- Being ethical, honest and sensitive in all dealings
- Taking corrective action to address inappropriate decisions or actions
Leading Self
- Taking ownership for own performance and decisions and their impact on the business
- Demonstrating tenacity and resilience even when faced with obstacles
- Seeking opportunities for personal feedback, learning and development
- Acting decisively when tough or quick action is required
Managing Change
- Constructively challenging the status quo to improve performance
- Creating an appropriate sense of urgency for change
- Actively engaging others in the vision and purpose of change and influencing the change process
- Maintaining focus and seeing change through to completion
- Recognizing and celebrating progress in implementing change
Minimum Requirements
- 10 years of professional experience.
- Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Software Engineering, Computer Science, or related field.
Desired Skills:
- Design
- Build
- research