Solutions Architect at Adapt IT

Introduction

The Product Solution Architect is primarily responsible for the following:

• Designing technical solutions that best meets the need of the Customer and Adapt IT, while considering the available technology frameworks, skills, and resources.

• Performing technical assessments of new business opportunities, including RFPs and RFIs.

• Meet with existing and potential customers to understand their requirements and to design and document an appropriate solution.

• Support Business Development & Marketing by providing technical input to enable the generation of technical marketing material.

• Research, identify , select and test technology products required for solutions delivery.

Description

Primary Responsibilities for the Role

Design software solutions / systems

· Ability to design, document, and communicate complex systems.

· Assess outputs from Adapt IT delivery teams to assure deliverables satisfy quality standards.

· Collaborate with internal subject matter experts and technical architects to devise client solutions.

· Determine technical risk and issues and suggest mitigation options.

· Outline the components required in building or enhancing a new module or system.

· Document and record designs and design decisions taken.

· Reviewing existing system architecture and recommending improvements and participating in engineering reviews to determine any ambiguities.

· Understand and can lead cloud native architectures projects.

Build solutions / systems

Liaise with software development engineers to develop and implement design concepts that are following fundamental user requirements.

Explain the architecture of a system and assist developers in building the proposed module or system.

Ensuring that architectural solutions met technical and functional requirements.

Provide supervision and guidance to development teams.

Diagnosing issues and resolving them on demand.

Research, identify, select and test technology

Continually researching the current and emerging technologies and proposing changes where needed.

Commercial feasibility

Create solutions leveraging Adapt IT capabilities to address client needs.

Draw up technical and commercial proposals and pricing models for innovative solutions.

Develop ROI and economic models to justify investments in Adapt IT proposed solutions stacks.

Prepare cost & effort estimates for a system design.

Assess the impact of technical choices on profitability.

Update management on product development processes, costs, and budgets.

Lean start-up approaches to product development

Support Business Development & Marketing

· Prepare technical sales presentations including service offerings and case studies.

· Create solutions leveraging Adapt IT capabilities to address client needs

· Coordinate with Business Development to support sales objectives.

· Assist in responding to RFIs, RFQs, and RFPs.

·

Client engagement

· Engage with new and existing customers to collect requirements.

Key Competencies

Technical / Technology Skills

Engineering and software architecture design.

Project management experience.

In-depth understanding of coding languages (Java, JavaScript, TypeScript, Angular, C#,.Net Core).

Sound knowledge of various operating systems and databases.

IT infrastructure and cloud development.

DevOps

Project and Product Management

Familiarity with Design Thinking

Cloud native architectures

Interpersonal skills

Uses effective interpersonal and communication skills to gain acceptance of and commitment to plans, ideas and initiatives.

Shares important and relevant information.

Gains the cooperation, trust and support of others.

Seeks a win/win solution with the minimization of a compromise.

Communicates in a positive manner resulting in action.

Focuses energy on finding solutions rather than blaming others.

Acknowledges others’ contributions.

Skills development

Actively develop individual skills and abilities to fulfill a job role more effectively

Make use of opportunities for the development of skills provided.

Strategic Effectiveness

Views situations from multiple perspectives

Brainstorms and evaluates multiple solutions/ approaches.

Open-mindedness, unconstrained in thought and approach not accepting the existing status quo, views and assumptions.

Explore multiple and diverse resources to find solutions.

Living the Values

Ensuring compliance with all applicable policies, regulations, standards and governance requirements

Treating all people fairly and consistently, and with dignity and respect

Being ethical, honest and sensitive in all dealings

Taking corrective action to address inappropriate decisions or actions

Leading Self

Taking ownership for own performance and decisions and their impact on the business

Demonstrating tenacity and resilience even when faced with obstacles

Seeking opportunities for personal feedback, learning and development

Acting decisively when tough or quick action is required

Managing Change

Constructively challenging the status quo to improve performance

Creating an appropriate sense of urgency for change

Actively engaging others in the vision and purpose of change and influencing the change process

Maintaining focus and seeing change through to completion

Recognizing and celebrating progress in implementing change

Minimum Requirements

10 years of professional experience.

Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Software Engineering, Computer Science, or related field.

Desired Skills:

Design

Build

research

