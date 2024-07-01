Solutions Architect (Electrical Engineer) – Gauteng Sandton

Our client, a prominent IT company, is seeking employ an experienced Solutions Architect (Electrical Engineer) to join their management team.



This role is based in Sandton, Johannesburg.

The Solutions Specialist contributes to the establishment of our client as the leader and visionary in the provision of innovative ICT and Data Center Infrastructure solutions.

Requirements:

At least 5 years’ relevant industrial and commercial experience with a Data Center Infrastructure skill set.

At least 2 years’ experience in BMS or Scada or PLC Controllers.

5 years’ Design and Consulting experience with preferably Data Centre Infrastructure and ICT environment.

Architectural, Structural, Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Backup Power Systems and Critical Power Systems, Building Management Systems, Structured Cabling and Fibre Solutions, Integrated Security Solutions, Fire Systems and Solutions are some of the in- solution offerings.

Industry experience and certification preferably and certifications in building automation and electronic low voltage systems.

Relevant Degree (BSC Electrical or BSC Mechanical or N-Dip/BTech Electrical).

Medium Voltage Certification.

Switching Certification.

Beneficial certification: CDCDP or up to CDCDE, ATD and CDFOM, OEM Certifications (APC, Emerson, etc – Certified Data Centre Design Engineer and relevant product certification i.e. DCIM, UPS, Cooling, etc) are beneficial, MDP or Management Training, Finance Essentials, Microsoft Certifications for (Word, Excel, Power Point, etc),Project Management Essentials, JBCC or equivalent Contract Certification, Wireless Certification, Structured Cabling Systems Certification.

Skills and knowledge:

Plan layout of infrastructure and plant design and commercialisation.

Data centre plant infrastructure.

Oversee project production efforts to assure projects are completed on time within budget.

Prepare specification for purchasing of material and equipment.

Investigate and test vendors and competitors’ products.

Investigate customers of data centre operations complains, determine. nature extent of problems (e.g. failures or single point of failures, etc.).

Recommend remedial measures to the facility and data centre management.

Integrate systems with renewable energy systems to improve the overall efficiency of the facility and data centre.

Develop detailed calculations to compute establish manufacturing, construction and installation standards and specifications to be localised for purpose.

Display knowledge of market position and trends for solutions and services.

Display knowledge of local authority and town planning approvals and processes.

Possess very good knowledge of Data Centre design, engineering and financing.

Possess very good knowledge of renewable energy and storage systems.

Possess good technical writing skills.

Demonstrate problem analysis and solution formulation skills.

Display knowledge of business strategic processes.

Display an assertive approach.

Demonstrate good client relationship management and stakeholder engagement skills.

Possess good communication skills (both verbally and written) and employ these skills to interact and engage with a variety of stakeholders internally and externally.

Demonstrate good sales and business acumen.

Has a good understanding of CCTV, Access Control and software systems.

Responsibilities and expectations but not limited to:

Analyses, specifies, updates and makes available specifications to implement designed solutions in accordance with the customer needs. Selects appropriate technical options optimising the balance between costs, quality, energy efficiency, availability, scalability and standards. Identifies change requirements and the components involved. Maintains alignment between business evolution and technology developments.

Plans, supervises and implement research methodologies and procedures to apply principles of electrical theory to electrical data centre engineering projects.

Responsible for providing capital project programs for new equipment or major repairs. Authorizes budgets, estimating labour, material and construction costs.

Plans, supervises and implement research and methodologies, and procedures to apply principles of engineering theory to data centre engineering and projects.

Use relevant business cases and technical knowledge of ICT infrastructure to personalize a credible solution in line with the client’s needs and identify and create demand for solutions that drive sales.

Develop and drive sales engagement to identify key clients and actively target client segments.

Set commercial and other objectives, drive the achievement of these objectives and reports against these objectives.

Document functional requirements and needs as well as non-functional requirements for the solution and conduct solution design reviews to ensure capacity to provide the solution and the profitability to the business.

Contribute to the development the Service Level Agreements (SLA), evaluate performance and outline investments and process improvements to meet or exceed SLA expectations.

Co-ordinate client reviews and facilitate reviews and develop and distribute the information to the relevant management teams.

Ensure the testing, installation, deployment and maintenance of the solution at the client site and own and mature the relationship with the clients.

Additional – Behavioral Skills include:

The individual displays a strong orientation towards ensuring client satisfaction and service delivery.

They are reliable and able to produce a high quality of work.

They have good verbal and written communication skills and are able to interact with all levels in the business.

They are skilled at project management and they use their expertise of the solution market to influence and negotiate solution offerings that outsmart the competitor.

