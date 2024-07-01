Solutions Architect – Western Cape Cape Town

- Formulate and document solutions (large requirements).
- Provide work breakdown and estimates (input to sprint planning).
- Maintain system design documents (updating architecture with tweaks and feature enhancements, processes and workflows).
- Complete Security SPDA questionnaires.
- Attend Agile ceremonies (daily standups, backlog grooming, sprint planning, PI planning).
Years of experience: 7
- Experience in designing and building custom solutions for ServiceNow suite of products. Expertise in Unix commands, shell scripts and SQL. Exposure to ServiceNow TSO. Exp. in integration of two ServiceNow systems or integration of ServiceNow with a third-party system.
- Familiarity with IT service management frameworks such as ITIL, IT Service Management (ITSM), or IT Asset Management (ITAM).
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming/configuration
- Critical Thinking
- Time Management