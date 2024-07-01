Technical Agent – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jul 1, 2024

Technical Agent required for a transport & logistics company in Centurion

Position Overview:

Seeking a Technical Agent with specialized knowledge in commercial vehicles to join our team. This role requires someone with hands-on experience as a mechanic, preferably with a background in attending breakdowns and assisting technicians remotely to diagnose issues.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Provide technical support to customers and technicians regarding commercial vehicle diagnostics and repairs
  • Assist in troubleshooting and resolving technical issues remotely, leveraging practical experience and knowledge.
  • Collaborate with internal teams to ensure accurate diagnosis and timely resolution of technical problems.
  • Utilize strong communication skills to explain complex technical concepts clearly and effectively.
  • Document troubleshooting steps, solutions, and customer interactions accurately in the company’s systems.
  • Stay updated with industry trends and technical advancements in commercial vehicle technology.
  • Participate in training sessions to enhance technical knowledge and skills.

Experience:

  • Proven experience as a mechanic, preferably in commercial vehicles.
  • Ability to diagnose and troubleshoot technical issues remotely.
  • Strong understanding of vehicle systems, components, and diagnostics tools.
  • Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written.
  • Problem-solving aptitude with attention to detail.
  • Customer-focused approach with a commitment to providing high-quality service.
  • Relevant certifications or qualifications in automotive technology (preferred).
  • Additional Requirements:
  • Flexibility to work occasional evenings or weekends based on business needs
  • Ability to work shifts

Should you wish to apply please email your CV through to Emily Lessing at [Email Address Removed]

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive a response within 14 days please consider your application unsuccessful. We will keep your CV on our database for any other relevant roles that may arise.

Desired Skills:

  • Diagnosis
  • Mechanical
  • Telecommunication

