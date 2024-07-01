Technical Agent – Gauteng Johannesburg

Technical Agent required for a transport & logistics company in Centurion

Position Overview:

Seeking a Technical Agent with specialized knowledge in commercial vehicles to join our team. This role requires someone with hands-on experience as a mechanic, preferably with a background in attending breakdowns and assisting technicians remotely to diagnose issues.

Key Responsibilities:

Provide technical support to customers and technicians regarding commercial vehicle diagnostics and repairs

Assist in troubleshooting and resolving technical issues remotely, leveraging practical experience and knowledge.

Collaborate with internal teams to ensure accurate diagnosis and timely resolution of technical problems.

Utilize strong communication skills to explain complex technical concepts clearly and effectively.

Document troubleshooting steps, solutions, and customer interactions accurately in the company’s systems.

Stay updated with industry trends and technical advancements in commercial vehicle technology.

Participate in training sessions to enhance technical knowledge and skills.

Experience:

Proven experience as a mechanic, preferably in commercial vehicles.

Ability to diagnose and troubleshoot technical issues remotely.

Strong understanding of vehicle systems, components, and diagnostics tools.

Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written.

Problem-solving aptitude with attention to detail.

Customer-focused approach with a commitment to providing high-quality service.

Relevant certifications or qualifications in automotive technology (preferred).

Additional Requirements:

Flexibility to work occasional evenings or weekends based on business needs

Ability to work shifts

Should you wish to apply please email your CV through to Emily Lessing at [Email Address Removed]

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive a response within 14 days please consider your application unsuccessful. We will keep your CV on our database for any other relevant roles that may arise.

Desired Skills:

Diagnosis

Mechanical

Telecommunication

