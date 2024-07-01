Technical Agent – Gauteng Johannesburg

Technical Agent required for a transport & logistics company in Centurion
Position Overview:
Seeking a Technical Agent with specialized knowledge in commercial vehicles to join our team. This role requires someone with hands-on experience as a mechanic, preferably with a background in attending breakdowns and assisting technicians remotely to diagnose issues.
Key Responsibilities:
- Provide technical support to customers and technicians regarding commercial vehicle diagnostics and repairs
- Assist in troubleshooting and resolving technical issues remotely, leveraging practical experience and knowledge.
- Collaborate with internal teams to ensure accurate diagnosis and timely resolution of technical problems.
- Utilize strong communication skills to explain complex technical concepts clearly and effectively.
- Document troubleshooting steps, solutions, and customer interactions accurately in the company’s systems.
- Stay updated with industry trends and technical advancements in commercial vehicle technology.
- Participate in training sessions to enhance technical knowledge and skills.
Experience:
- Proven experience as a mechanic, preferably in commercial vehicles.
- Ability to diagnose and troubleshoot technical issues remotely.
- Strong understanding of vehicle systems, components, and diagnostics tools.
- Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written.
- Problem-solving aptitude with attention to detail.
- Customer-focused approach with a commitment to providing high-quality service.
- Relevant certifications or qualifications in automotive technology (preferred).
- Additional Requirements:
- Flexibility to work occasional evenings or weekends based on business needs
- Ability to work shifts
Should you wish to apply please email your CV through to Emily Lessing at [Email Address Removed]
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive a response within 14 days please consider your application unsuccessful. We will keep your CV on our database for any other relevant roles that may arise.
Desired Skills:
- Diagnosis
- Mechanical
- Telecommunication