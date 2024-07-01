Technical Business Analyst at Ntice Search – KwaZulu-Natal Mount Edgecombe

SASA- Technical Business Analyst

The South African Sugar Association (SASA) has a permanent vacancy for a Technical Business Analyst, based in Mount Edgecombe.

Autolab develops and supports trusted IT solutions for the sugar industry in Southern Africa and Kenya which facilitate high efficiency in managing plant operations, enhance effective planning, decision-making and strategizing, and guarantee accuracy of cane payment and factory weighbridge and technical performance information. This position requires demonstration of strong interpersonal and relationship management skills, attention to detail coupled with excellent communication skills. The role will focus on overseeing and implementing technical business projects and solutions and also manage the compilation, revision or updating of all technical documentation.

Minimum Requirements:

Education and Experience:

A completed BA/BSC Degree preferably in Information Technology, Computer Science or related discipline

Minimum of 5 years’ experience working in a software development environment as a Business Analyst and Technical/Systems

Knowledge, and Qualities:

Business needs identification

Managing the system development life cycle (SDLC) process

Project Management

Change Management and User Adoption

Technical documentation

Technology/Continuous improvement

Skills:

C#

.Net Core

MVC

OOP

SQL

HTML

CSS

Rest API

Angular

Typescript

Benefits of joining Autolab / SASA Team:

Work in close collaboration with the rest of their highly skilled team

Exposure to desktop applications, cloud, portals, databases

Formal software engineering best practice

Salary:

Market related.

Important to Note:

SASA recognizes the need for employers in South Africa to contribute to transformation through active support for the provisions of the Employment Equity Act and Black Economic Empowerment legislation and recognizes the high level of unemployment in our country. Accordingly, the first priority is the provision of employment opportunities to South African nationals. Applications for employment by foreign nationals are considered only in the event that a comprehensive recruitment process has failed to result in the appointment of a suitable South African candidate.

