Technical Business Analyst at Ntice Search – KwaZulu-Natal Mount Edgecombe

SASA- Technical Business Analyst
The South African Sugar Association (SASA) has a permanent vacancy for a Technical Business Analyst, based in Mount Edgecombe.
Autolab a division of the South African Sugar Association, has a permanent opportunity available for a Technical Business Analyst based in Mount Edgecombe, KwaZulu- Natal
Autolab develops and supports trusted IT solutions for the sugar industry in Southern Africa and Kenya which facilitate high efficiency in managing plant operations, enhance effective planning, decision-making and strategizing, and guarantee accuracy of cane payment and factory weighbridge and technical performance information. This position requires demonstration of strong interpersonal and relationship management skills, attention to detail coupled with excellent communication skills. The role will focus on overseeing and implementing technical business projects and solutions and also manage the compilation, revision or updating of all technical documentation.
Minimum Requirements:
Education and Experience:
- A completed BA/BSC Degree preferably in Information Technology, Computer Science or related discipline
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience working in a software development environment as a Business Analyst and Technical/Systems
Knowledge, and Qualities:
- Business needs identification
- Managing the system development life cycle (SDLC) process
- Project Management
- Change Management and User Adoption
- Technical documentation
- Technology/Continuous improvement
Skills:
- C#
- .Net Core
- MVC
- OOP
- SQL
- HTML
- CSS
- Rest API
- Angular
- Typescript
Benefits of joining Autolab / SASA Team:
- Work in close collaboration with the rest of their highly skilled team
- Exposure to desktop applications, cloud, portals, databases
- Formal software engineering best practice
Salary:
- Market related.
Important to Note:
- SASA recognizes the need for employers in South Africa to contribute to transformation through active support for the provisions of the Employment Equity Act and Black Economic Empowerment legislation and recognizes the high level of unemployment in our country. Accordingly, the first priority is the provision of employment opportunities to South African nationals. Applications for employment by foreign nationals are considered only in the event that a comprehensive recruitment process has failed to result in the appointment of a suitable South African candidate.
Desired Skills:
- Technical
- Business
- Analyst