UX Designer (JavaScript) (CPT ONLY) – Western Cape Century City

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR keen eye for beautiful digital aesthetics is sought to fill the role of a UX Designer by a dynamic Digital Transformation Specialist. Your role will entail developing systems according to scoping document, write well-designed, testable, efficient code by using best Software Development practices while integrating data from various Back-end services and databases. The successful candidate will require a suitable tertiary qualification, experience working within a framework with strong JavaScript, solid knowledge of the SDLC and technical ability in the implementation, configuration and troubleshooting.

DUTIES:

Develop systems according to scoping document.

Be responsible for maintaining, expanding, and scaling the build.

Write well designed, testable, efficient code by using best Software Development practices.

Integrate data from various Back-end services and databases.

Gather and refine specifications and requirements based on technical needs.

Create and maintain software documentation.

Assist with support on existing and newly built systems.

Stay plugged into emerging technologies/industry trends and apply them into operations and activities.

Design test plans, scenarios, scripts, and procedures for testing.

Regression Testing.

Execute tests with relevant profiles.

Analyse test results and bug fixing.

Escalate bugs that you cannot fix to the Development team.

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant tertiary education.

Knowledge of the SDLC.

Experience working within a framework.

Strong technical ability in the implementation, configuration and troubleshooting.

Highly proficient in JavaScript.

ATTRIBUTES:

Takes initiative.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Excellent time management skills.

Quality and detail oriented.

Focused.

Planning and organizing skills.

High levels of responsibility and ownership.

Ability to execute and deliver.

Team player.

COMMENTS:

